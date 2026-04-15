Suspect charged after stabbing and shooting leaves man critical in Belize

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a violent attack in Ladyville left another man seriously injured, police said.

Belize: Akeem Fergusan, 30-year-old man from Ladyville, was arrested and sent to prison in connection with the charge of attempted murder of another resident of the same place, Lionel Nigel Logan. He appeared before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, April 14, via police escort.

The incident took place on Saturday night, April 11, in Ladyville Village. According to police, the attack occurred at around 9:00 pm, on Henry Street, which is a dirt road that goes behind the Delmart Hardware Store at Perez Road.

Police officers responded to reports of shooting at about 9:05 pm. Upon their arrival, they found Lionel Nigel Logan on a verandah with serious injuries. He had a gunshot wound and a stab wound to his lower back.

According to the investigators, Logan was walking on the street when he was approached by two men. An argument broke out between them which quickly escalated and turned physical. During the incident, one of the attackers reportedly stabbed and shot Logan before fleeing from the scene with the second suspect.

Police said that Logan identified Akeem Ferguson as his attacker, when the officers were at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he made a formal statement pointing Ferguson as the person responsible once again.

Authorities reviewed the video footage and also collected other information, which led to a wanted notice for Ferguson. He was found and detained later that same night. During the police interrogation, Ferguson denied his role in the attack.

The accused was taken to the Senior Magistrate in Court #2 at around 10:00 am, where he was read his charges by the Magistrate. He is charged with attempt to murder, use of a fatal weapon, and causing serious injury.

Due to the severity of the charges, the court has also denied bail to the suspect. He has been transferred to Belize Central Prison, and is set to return to court on June 15, 2026. Logan is still in critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, while the investigation remains ongoing.