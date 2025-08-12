2025-08-12 15:30:05
Turks and Caicos nightclub shooting leaves 3 dead, 10 injured

The incident occurred on July 27 at around 3:00 am but was only made public this past weekend.

2025-08-12 05:21:15

Turks and Caicos: A mass shooting in the Turks and Caicos Islands has left three young men dead and 10 others injured during an incident which took place at a popular nightclub on Sunday. The incident marked the British Territory’s first mass shooting in several years now. 

The incident took place on July 27 around 3 am, however it was not made public until this weekend. Reports claim that four suspects entered the Hookah and Cigar Lounge in Providenciales with firearms and they opened fire on the crowd without targeting any specific individual.  

The injured persons were rushed to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre with Acting Gov. Anya Williams emphasising that the hospital was on lockdown to safeguard those being treated for their injuries. She also said that at least two of the injured individuals were flown overseas for serious treatment.  

According to the information by Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey, at least four suspects were involved in the shooting on the island of Providenciales however no arrests have been made as of now. He called the incident ‘deeply disturbing’ and noted that thorough investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances which led to this tragic incident.  

He hinted that they believe the incident might be connected to the increase of Haitian immigrants in the island nation.  

Meanwhile, Premier Charles Washington Misick, during a post-incident interview, said that the country at present is facing a gangland type slaying and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in the Haitian communities. He further called the Haitians living in Turks and Caicos to cooperate with police, adding that a few of them know how guns are being smuggled into the island.  

The Premier added that this is not a situation that the country should accept as what is happening right now is unlike anything they have ever seen before. 

Moreover, the identities of the three young men who were shot dead during the incident have not been revealed yet by the police.   

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

