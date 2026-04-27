Dominica hit by Severe Rainfall, Schools Closed as Damage Assessment Begins

Heavy rainfall began around 10 am and continued into the evening, causing flooding in several eastern coastal areas and blocking roads with debris.

Dominica is moving swiftly to assess damage and support affected communities after a severe weather system brought heavy rainfall and widespread flooding across the island on Sunday, April 26, 2026. According to residents, the flooding from heavy rain has caused significant damage in some areas located on the island’s eastern coast.

The heavy downpour reportedly began around 10 am in the morning and continued relentlessly till the evening. The persistent rainfall led to rising water levels, flooding few areas and blocking roads with debris.



Despite the extent of the flooding, the government officials have assured that there have been no reports of injuries. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit while addressing the nation in the evening commended the citizens for their resilience in the face of the storm.

He confirmed that he had visited impacted areas and witnessed firsthand the determination of residents dealing with the aftermath. The Prime Minister assured that the government is already mobilising its response. A special Cabinet meeting was convened on Sunday night with plans for teams to start on the ground assessments early Monday morning. He further confirmed that regional and international partners have been engaged to support recovery efforts.

Officials reported that the intense rainfall caused significant disruption with flooding affecting several communities and rendering access to key areas difficult. The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Office of Disaster Management, confirmed that multiple schools remain inaccessible due to compromised roads and hazardous conditions.

As a result, classes have been suspended on Monday, April 27 for students attending Concord Primary, Atkinson Primary, Salybia Primary, Sineku Primary, Castle Bruce Primary, San Sauveur Primary, Wesley Primary, Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary, Temple Seventh Day Adventist Primary, Castle Bruce Secondary and North East Comprehensive.

Authorities emphasised that the decision followed emergency Cabinet discussions and was taken in the interest of student and staff safety. Residents in affected districts have been urged to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to support one another during the recovery phase and urged neighbours to assist those in distress and provide shelter for people and animals where needed. He also praised public officers, including teams responsible for roads, drainage, water and electricity for their immediate response efforts during the crisis.