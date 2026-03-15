Julien Alfred to represent Saint Lucia at World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026

The sprinter, recorded her fastest 60-metre time of the season at 6.99 seconds at the Tyson Invitational in February and is preparing to compete for another world indoor title.

Saint Lucia: Gold medalist Julien Alfred will be the flag bearer for Saint Lucia at the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championship 2026. It is set to take place from March 20 to 22, 2026, at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena in Toruń, Poland.

Alfred, won gold at the Women's 100 meters at Summer Olympics 2024, will also compete in the 60-metre race. She is preparing to win another world indoor title after her victory at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. The first round of the women’s 60 meters will take place on March 21, with semi finals and finals scheduled to take place that same day.

The Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) said that Alfred’s participation was confirmed on Friday, March 13. “Alfred continues to be a source of immense national pride, having elevated Saint Lucia’s presence on the international athletics stage through her remarkable achievements and consistent world-class performances,” said the association.

The 24-year old sprinter currently trains at the University of Texas, United States of America. She recorded her fastest 60-metre time of the season this year at 6.99m at the Tyson Invitational in Fayettevillie in February.

SLAA president Dora Henry highlighted that Alfred is a great inspiration for young athletes in Saint Lucia. He said that the World Athletics Indoor Championships will serve as an important international platform for Saint Lucia to present their athletic talent via Julien Alfred.

The President further added, “As an Association, we remain committed to supporting our athletes and to providing them with the opportunities and resources necessary to compete and excel at the international level.”

Alfred also reached the finish line in 6.94 seconds in 2023, making her jointly the second fastest woman ever over the distance. The first position is taken by Irina Privalova, with the world record of 6.92 seconds. The Saint Lucian athlete has already run below seven seconds 6 times in her career.