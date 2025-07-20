Julien Alfred sets World Record in Women’s 200m at London Diamond League 2025

Julien Alfred won the 200m in 21.71 seconds, setting a world, meet, and Saint Lucian national record with her historic sprint.

Saint Lucia: Olympic medalist and Saint Lucia’s tourism ambassador, Julien Alfred, delivered a record-breaking performance on July 19, securing the top spot in the women’s 200m at the Novuna London Athletics Meet, part of the Wanda Diamond League series. The meet, held at the London Stadium, saw the best athletes from all over the world competing in different track and field events.

Alfred crossed the finish line in 21.71 seconds, not only winning the race but also setting a world record, meet record, and Saint Lucian national record. Her time is recorded as the fastest globally in the women’s 200m event so far this year. This victory places her ahead of the season’s top performers, while also breaking the previous meet record.

Julien Alfred 🇱🇨 powers to a new PB & World Lead of 21.71s (-0.6) over 200m at the London Diamond League!!🔥



A new St. Lucian Record.pic.twitter.com/6dIOpbH6pX — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 19, 2025

More than just an athlete for Saint Lucia

Today’s victory added to the long list of international achievements made by the 23 year-old splinter. Moreover, she is already celebrated as an Olympic medalist, while Alfred continues to promote Saint Lucia as its international ambassador with her amazing athletic talent.

Her recent performance in the field promotes her status as one of the top sprinters in the world and reinforces her role as a sports icon in the Caribbean region. As Ambassador for Tourism, Alfred’s success continues to draw a positive spotlight to her home country.

🇱🇨Julien Alfred's 21.71 national record moves her into the top ten in world history for the 200m! pic.twitter.com/FHtv03EYwX — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) July 19, 2025

Julien Alfred’s victory in London is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of national significance for Saint Lucia. Social media has been filled with tributes and congratulations for Alfred as a national role model, and a symbol of determination and excellence.

One of the locals commented on Facebook, “St Lucia’s “golden girl” did it again,” while another one said, “Huge congrats to Julien Alfred on breaking records and making the nation proud!”