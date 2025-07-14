Julien Alfred sprints to 100m victory in Monaco with 10.79s, one of the fastest times in 2025

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred, the Saint Lucian sprinting sensation made a triumphant return on Friday night, as she dominated the 100 metres women’s race, finishing first in a spectacular 10.79 seconds at the Meeting Herculis EBS referred to as Monaco Diamond League, marking her finish as one of the best times in the world.

Her outstanding comeback performance not only reaffirmed her elite status on the global sprinting stage but also secured her a spot to compete in the 2025 Diamond League Final, which is scheduled to be held in Zurich from August 27 to 28.

Alfred’s 10.79 seconds achievement comes only a week after she was narrowly defeated by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene Oregon. The Saint Lucian star made her comeback at the Stade Louis II in Monaco as one of the fastest sprinters in women’s 100 metres race, marking her victory, setting her on top again.

Commenting on her win and performance after her quick race Alfred shared that she feels fine and she does not have any complaints as of now and as long as she is getting one percent better every single time, that is all that matters to her.

This is the third time the sprinter is landing in the 10.7 second range as she was well ahead Jefferson-Wooden's American teammate Jacious Sears in Monaco, who came in second after finishing at 11.02.

Sears and Alfred appeared to be dead even in the first 40 metres of the race but Alfred eventually found her stride and overtook the 23-year-old American athlete, easily coming away with the win.

Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand came in third place finishing in 11.12 seconds.

The 24-year-old sprint star has officially booked her spot in the Diamond League Final coming in for the win at 10.79 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League 2025. The Diamond League Final is set to take place on 27 and 28 August where she is set to meet on the track other renowned sprinters.

What's Next for Julien Alfred?

With the 2025 World Athletic Championships set to be in just four months in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September. Julien speaking to sources says as of now she is only set to compete the 200 metres race at London Diamond League.

The 24-year-old is aiming to ace both the 100 metre and the 200 metre race in Tokyo. She insisted that as of now she has no trials and awaits the 200metres race in London, and her coach will decide if she is to run more.

She expressed that the goal is to run double but as of now she is taking it one step or one race at a time.