Winter storm disrupts flights between Jamaica and United States
Several flights between Kingston and Montego Bay and US cities, including New York, were cancelled or delayed as blizzard warnings were issued in the north-east.
Jamaica: Air travel has been disrupted between the United States and Jamaica as a strong winter storm is expected in parts of the US. Flight operations from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay have been affected. Several scheduled flights between Sunday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 24 were either cancelled or delayed.
Most of the cancelled JetBlue flights involved routes to and from New York City. A Delta Air Lines flight was also cancelled arriving from New York to Sangster International Airport. The authorities stated that although other airlines are still running services, some are reporting delays as a result of the severe weather conditions in the US.
The disruption is linked to severe winter conditions, which might soon bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the northeastern United States. Weather officials have issued blizzard warnings in New York and surrounding areas. Forecasts have reported that some areas may see snow between a foot to two feet. Coastal areas are on high alert for possible flooding as the storm seems to be intensifying.
Passengers traveling between Jamaica and the affected US cities, have been advised by the travel advisories to check directly with the airlines for the updated information. Rebooking options have been made available at zero charges for those whose flights were cancelled.
Cancelled flights at SIA
MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of Sangster International Airport (SIA), released an official statement on Saturday evening to confirm the cancellations of arriving and departing flights between Sunday and Tuesday.
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Delta Airlines
DL 1957 – Departing to JFK
DL 1955 – Arriving from JFK (Pending)
JetBlue Airlines
F580 – Departing to JFK
F780 – Departing to JFK
Monday, February 23, 2026
JetBlue Airlines
F479/580 – Arriving from and Departing to JFK
F1193/1194 – Arriving from and Departing to BOS
F779/780 – Arriving from and Departing to JFK
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
JetBlue Airlines
F479 - Arriving from JFK
F779 - Arriving from JFK
