Tobago steals spotlight at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados with dazzling cultural showcase

Trinidad and Tobago: The fifteenth edition of the CARIFESTA, which is being hosted in Barbados witnessed breathtaking performances from the talented artists of Tobago. The performance took place on Thursday night, at the Grand Market, under the theme “When Time Meets Twine”.

The audience has confirmed that the artists delivered a spotlight stealing show of the nation’s vibrant cultural heritage at the center festival.

A production house behind the crew and cast of “When Times Meets Twine” showcased their outstanding artistry at the CARIFESTA XV, bringing Tobago’s stories, rhythm and traditions to life on the Caribbean’s biggest cultural stage, in Barbados, at the Grand Market, on Thursday night.

This landmark performance was choreographed in partnership with the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd. and a talented artist of the Tobago Cultural Performing Art Company (TPAC). The CEO of TPAC, Jared Prima and musical Director Ojay Richards led the vibrant performances in music, dance and theater projected Tobago's tradition at CARIFESTA XV.

Michelle Benjamin, the minister of culture and community development, was also present at the Grand Market, visited the Trinidad and Tobago Booth, and explored the craft displayed by the Export Centres Company Limited. Further into the night, the Minster met with Dr. Joffrey Gibson, the Acting president of Barbados.

The ministry of culture and community development stated that 180 delegates of diverse groups have been selected to represent the nation at CARIFESTA XV which include- acclaimed musicians, dancers, thespians, visual artists, filmmakers, chefs, craft artisans, literary voices as well as fusion of other cultural ambassadors. In addition to the artists, 17 representatives from the armed forces also attended the celebrations.

The delegation of T&T participated in the opening parade and ceremony dressed in full red, white and black jersey. They brought energy, culture and national pride to the stage for Caribbean XV hosted in Barbados.



The TPAC delivered an electrifying performance on the island's rich cultural heritage through captivating performances including dance, story telling, music, dynamic drummers to the vocalist, poetry and actors and showcased the strength and artistry of Tobago’s creative scene, drawing praise and national pride.



The festivals included youth and seasoned artists who shared their skills in various aspects of the creative and cultural industries such as -The Chattel House featured spirited performances by First Dragon Boys Tassa Drums, The National Steel Symphony Orchestra, which lit up the venue filled with energy and the Workshop showcased the power of their ancient musical traditions.

The two sultan sisters delivered engaging performances at the Youth Village. The festival also highlighted the role of the young performers in carrying forward the nation's artistic heritage.