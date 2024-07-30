Troy Nisbett becomes 1st swimmer from St. Kitts and Nevis to compete at Olympics

The 15-year-old Nevisian is the first ever swimmer from the Federation to participate in the Swimming Categories at the Olympics.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Troy Nisbett is one of the youngest athletes to be representing his country St. Kitts and Nevis at Paris Olympics 2024.

He will be competing in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle heat 2 category on August 1, 2024 at 5 am EDT. The young player trained with Coach James Weekes for several weeks in Mulhouse, France to prepare for the Olympics.

As per reports, Nisbett has been training for several years. He has been competing over at various events across the Caribbean region in preparation for this event from last two years.

He also competed at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas in March this year, and the World Championships in Doha in February.

His selection came after his consistent improvement, marked by new Personal Bests almost every time he competed.

In addition to this, two other players will be representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the games including Naquille Harris and Zahria Allers Liburd.

Harris will compete in the Men’s 100-meter Champion while Liburd will compete in the Women’s 100 meter.

Naquille Harris

The third athlete from the Federation is Naquille Harris who is heading to Paris after an ACC All-Conference campaign which saw him win 60-meter dash and setting a new school record of 6.70 seconds. The 22-year-old has also earned all-conference honours in the 100-meters dash.

After winning the National Championships in June, Harris stated that his training and performance this year are giving the best results and credited his coach for helping him unlock even more potential.

Zahria Allers Liburd

This year is also Zahria Allers Liburd’s Olympic debut, who is a senior attending the University of South Florida.

She is in top form this year, having set a new personal best in the 60 meters with a time of 7.52 seconds at the Jimmy Carnes Invitation in January and in February, she set a record at the 400m with a time of 53.82 at the Badger's Windy City Invitational. She also dominated the Olympic qualifier in Nevis in June while calling this year her the ‘best year ever’.

Notably, all three athletes will be competing in universality spots at the Paris 2024 games. The spot is an eligibility spot provided to a National Olympic Committee with no qualified athletes so that the NOC can participate in games.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports of the Federation, Samal Duggins has expressed his pride over the athletes and said, “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics 2024.”

He added that he does not doubt that they will represent St. Kitts and Nevis with excellence and make the country proud. The team began its journey on Friday to Paris games which runs from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The players from St. Kitts and Nevis and their events for Paris Olympics is as follows:

- Mr. Troy Nisbett, 15, will compete in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle.

- Mr. Naquille Harris, the Men’s 100-meter Champion.

- Ms. Zahria Allers-Liburd will compete in the Women’s 100-meter.