St Kitts to welcome 19 Cruise Ships in busy week

St Kitts and Nevis: The cruise tourism industry in St Kitts and Nevis is set to experience a robust period, with 19 ships scheduled to arrive in St Kitts between February 23 and February 28, 2026. This influx is part of an ongoing cruise season, with up to 80 calls scheduled for February 2026, often welcoming multiple ships per day.

The influx of passengers arriving on the island via these vessels, can visit the capital city of St Kitts, Basseterre and enjoy the local culture and cuisine. Adventure lovers can also try sport and leisure activities such as snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golf, and casino gaming.

This produces more income, creates jobs, and improves the communities of St Kitts and Nevis and also benefits local businesses like tour guides, taxi operators, restaurant owners, vendors, craft stores, and artisans.

Three ships arriving on the island include - Seabourn Ovation, Norwegian Gem, and Brilliance of the Seas. All the cruises will dock at Port Zante in Basseterre.

Passengers will participate in several activities, such as attending church, shopping, sailing, sea and sun bathing. They can also visit several other places like the historic UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress and explore the rest of the island via St Kitts Scenic Railway, exploring the natural and stunning beauty of the country.

St Kitts Cruise Schedule – February 23-28, 2026

Monday 23

Seabourn Ovation

Norwegian Gem

Brilliance of the Seas

Tuesday 24

Sea Cloud II

Viking Sea

AIDAbIu

Wednesday 25

Brilliant Lady

MSC Virtuosa

Thursday 26

Vision of the Seas

Sea Cloud

Scarlet Lady

Norwegian Getaway

Celebrity Ascent

Friday 27

Vidanta Elegant

Fred Olsen Bolette

Saturday 28