Jamaica: PM Holness unveils new Cabinet and Senate Ministers after swearing-in ceremony

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness announces new Cabinet and Government Senate Appointments on Facebook following the swearing-in of Senators who are set to also hold Ministerial Roles on Wednesday, September 17.

According to reports the swearing and appointment of the new Cabinet and Government Senate is said to have been done in accordance with the provisions of Section 70 (1) of the Constitution of Jamaica. Where Prime Minister Holness advised that the following Members of the House of Representatives and of the Senate be appointed as Ministers with effect from Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

New cabinet appointments in Jamaica

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness has been appointed Minister of Defence and Minister of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development , Dr. Horace Chang is set to serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace.

Fayval Williams as Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Edmund Bartlett as Minister of Tourism, Dr. Christopher Tufton as Minister of Health and Wellness, Olivia Babsy Grange as Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Delroy Chuck as Minister of Justice, Senator Dana Morris Dixon as Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Aubyn Hill as Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Desmond McKenzie as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Jamaica has emerged as a strong, respected and competent voice on the world stage.



Pearnel Charles Jr. as Minister of Labour and Social Security, Daryl Vaz as Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Floyd Green as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Matthew Samuda as Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation – Ambassador Audrey Marks. Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Science, Technology and Special Projects – Mr. Andrew Wheatley. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development responsible for Land Titling and Settlements – Mr. Robert Montague. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works Robert Morgan.

Similarly in accordance with the relevant provisions of Section 35 (2) of the Constitution of Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness advised that the certain persons be appointed as Senators with effect from Wednesday, September 17, 2025 including, Kamina Elizabeth Johnson Smith, Aubyn Rochester Hill, Dr. Dana Marie Elizabeth Morris Dixon

Our country, Jamaica, can be the gateway of the Americas but geography is not enough.



While other persons will be appointed as Senators with be in office effective from Thursday, September 18, 2025 including, Hon. Thomas George Lewis Tavares-Finson, OJ, CD, JP, Charles Anthony Sinclair, CD, Abka Lincoln Ramon Fitz-Henley, Hon. Keith Patrice Duncan, OJ, Sherene Samantha Golding Campbell, Kavan Anthony Gayle, CD, Marlon Andre Morgan, Dr. Elon Beresford Thompson, DM (Urology), MBBS, BMed Sci., Rose Marie Bennett-Cooper, and Christian George Louis Tavares-Finson.

The Prime Minister concluded the listing in the Facebook post on his official account by stating that the Andrew Holness Administration is committed to fulfilling its historic 2025 mandate to transform Jamaica into a peaceful, productive and prosperous nation.

While in another post addressed his appointed Cabinet stating that “this is not about our legacy; it is about Jamaica’s destiny. This is not about titles; it is about service.” As the 2025 Cabinet will be judged by outcomes and not just announcements.

Holiness concluded his address to his new Cabinet and Senators by stating “So let us create. Let us build. Let us lift Jamaica to the heights of greatness that our people deserve. Let us get to work!”