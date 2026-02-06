Belize man charged with murder of 21-year-old and attempted murder of 2nd victim

Paul Smith Jr. from La Democracia Village was killed on Tuesday, February 3, while walking in his neighborhood with his girlfriend and 24-year-old Tyrece Allen.

Belize: Twenty seven-year-old Benyati Brandon, a labourer from La Democracia Village, has been arrested and charged on Thursday, February 5, following the murder of 21-year-old Paul Smith Jr. also known as "Jun Jun" and an attempted murder of 24-year-old tyrece Allen.

According to police reports, the victim identified as Paul Smith Jr. resident of La Democracia Village was killed on Tuesday, February 3, when he was walking along with his girlfriend and a Twenty-four-year-old Tyrece Allen in his neighbourhood.

While they were walking on the First Street in La Democracia, suddenly the suspect who was armed with a firearm came from behind a house and started firing in their way. Following which the victim Smith who was recently released from Belize Central Prison was shot multiple times in his chest, stomach, and arms.

The other person, 24-year-old Tyrese Allen who was with the victim also sustained gunshot wounds, responding to which both the injured men were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where on arrival both the men were treated initially.

However, due to the critical and serious injuries of the victim Smith he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment but on the other hand his friend who sustained minor injuries was treated and released.

Following which the family members of the victim contacted the Belize police and reported the incident where the family members of Smith told the officers that at the time of the incident an argument erupted between Smith and his girlfriend after which the assailant attacked him.

The victim's cousin also gave her statement to police that “several gunshots were heard as her cousin was attacked.”

Since then the Belize police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident and after two days of probing the officers arrested and charged a 27-year-old Benyati Brandon in connection with the murder of the victim.

On the same day of his arrest February 5, the suspect was presented before the Chief Magistrate Deborah Rogers in Belize’s City Magistrate Court where the justice ordered to remand him in Belize Central Prison until his next court date on May 18, 2026.

Authorities stated that this might be a revenge game as they noted that Smith had a history with law enforcement as he was previously detained and charged for certain offences including an attempted murder and other violent crimes.