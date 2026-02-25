St Kitts and Nevis welcomes non-stop flight from Cairo ahead of CARICOM Summit

A Dassault Falcon 8X completed its first non-stop flight from Cairo to Basseterre, highlighting St Kitts and Nevis’ growing international connections ahead of the 50th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

St Kitts and Nevis: The island nation welcomed a historic non-stop flight from Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. It landed at the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport after a flight of almost 13 hours, ahead of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The aircraft used was Dassault Falcon 8X, which flew from Cairo and arrived directly in Basseterre, St Kitts, without any stops at other destinations. This highlights the growing demand of the nation as a premier destination on an international level.

Falcon 8X is one of the most advanced ultra-long-range business jets in the world. It has a range of 6,450 nautical miles and 11,945 kilometers, allowing it to fly for a long time without refueling. Moreover, the journey from North America to the Caribbean is considered an amazing achievement for a private jet.

Falcon 7X has landed in St Kitts several times, while it was the first time Falcon 8X arrived at RLB International Airport. First introduced in 2014 at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, the aircraft offers more advanced features than Falcon 7X.

It has a cabin which is 1.1 meters longer than the 7X and features a better wing design and Pratt & Whitney Canada PW300 engines. These improvements bring up to 35% in fuel efficiency when compared to similar aircrafts.

“WOW !! a nonstop flight from Cairo the capital of Egypt. This flight was nearly 13 hours long, truly impressive for these small private jets. This is a Dassault Falcon 8X with a range of around 6,450 mi (11,945 km; 7,423 mi). It is the first time I have caught one of these, I have seen many 7X pass through St. Kitts. I know this flight has something to do with the Caricom Summit and probably brought in delegates,” shared SKBenergy on their Facebook page.

The introduction of this aircraft into St Kitts and Nevis’ airspace is a strong indicator of their international ties. It also highlights the importance of the CARICOM meeting which is currently taking place in the Federation.