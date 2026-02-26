Sails, Culture & Celebration: PAYS Yachting Festival 2026 set for grand return to Dominica 

The organisers announced that from March 21–27, the P.A.Y.S family will roll out the red carpet in Dominica for a week of appreciation, connection and celebration.

Dominica: The highly anticipated PAYS Yachting Festival 2026 is all set to return to Dominica from March 21 to 27, 2026. Organised by the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services (PAYS), this annual week-long event will be held in Prince Rupert’s Bay in Portsmouth with an aim to celebrating the yachting community and showcase Dominica’s ‘Nature Isle’.

While making the announcement on its official Facebook account, the organisers said, “From March 21st – 27th, the P.A.Y.S family is rolling out the red carpet in beautiful Dominica for a full week of appreciation, connection, and celebration. Whether you're a longtime supporter or visiting for the first time we’re celebrating YOU.”

The festival features a mix of social events, competitive racing and island exploration. It will start with the registration day followed by a two day ‘fun-race’ where yachts tow their dinghies and use white sails only, racing from Portsmouth to Mero with a "jump up" street party. The festival is also famous for popular Sunday and Wednesday night barbeques which typically costs $25 USD including unlimited rum punch.

While calling out everyone to register themselves, the organisers said that the first 30 boats to register will receive free mooring and a $100 sponsorship towards meals and tours. The week includes island-wide tours e.g., Indian River, Syndicate Nature Trails), community service projects (beach clean-ups) and cultural entertainment.

Complete Schedule of PAYS Festival 2026

Day 1 – Saturday, March 21

Opening Day Splash

• 8:30 AM – Registration & Welcome

Registration at the P.A.Y.S. Event Building. Meet the team, collect welcome packages, and receive festival information.

• 8:30 AM – Local Vending Market Opens

Waterfront market featuring local crafts, art, food, snacks, juices, and island products from local entrepreneurs.

• 3:00 PM – Snorkeling Adventure at Toucari Bay

Guided snorkelling experience in crystal-clear waters filled with coral reefs and vibrant marine life.

• 7:00 PM – Water Night Party

Official festival kick-off with live DJs, beach bonfires, Caribbean cocktails, and a seaside meat feast.

Day 2 – Sunday, March 22

Beach & Culture Bash

• 9:00 AM – Church Service by the Bay

• 10:30 AM – Beach Day & Fun

Volleyball, paddle boarding, sand games, live DJ, steel-pan music, and beach vibes throughout the day.

• 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Fort Shirley Tour

Guided tour of Fort Shirley at Cabrits National Park, exploring Dominica’s military and colonial history

• 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Ken Cultural Tour around Portsmouth

Cultural walk through Portsmouth highlighting local heritage, music, storytelling, and community life.

• 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Indian River Tour

Relaxing boat tour through mangroves and natural scenery.

• 7:00 PM – P.A.Y.S. Signature BBQ Night

Evening of music, food, and island entertainment under the stars.

Day 3 – Monday, March 23

Kalinago Heritage Day

• 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Kalinago Cultural Immersion (Kalinago Territory)

o Basket weaving and traditional craft-making

o Cassava bread preparation and tasting

o Cultural dance and drumming performances

o Shell jewelry and body painting

o Village tours and storytelling with Kalinago elders

o Authentic Kalinago cuisine

• 6:00 PM – Skippers’ Briefing

Important regatta information and participant updates.

Evening free to explore Portsmouth restaurants

Day 4 – Tuesday, March 24

Fun Regatta to Mero

• 8:00 AM – Fun Regatta Race to Mero

Sailors race or cruise to Mero while spectators enjoy the excitement from shore.

• Optional Tours for non-racers

• Mero Community Festival

Beachside celebration with local food stalls, music, dancing, and community entertainment.

Day 5 – Wednesday, March 25

Breakfast Village & Sail Back

• 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM – Breakfast Village at Mero

Local breakfast favorites including cocoa tea, pastries, and island dishes.

• 8:30 AM – Sail/Race Back to Portsmouth

• 7:00 PM – Wednesday Night P.A.Y.S. BBQ

Social evening with music, food, and island vibes.

Day 6 – Thursday, March 26

Nature & Heritage Adventure

• 9:00 AM – Historical Visit to Cannar

Explore an important heritage site reflecting ancient conflicts and Dominica’s ancestral history.

• 10:30 AM – Creole Breakfast at Cannar Historical Point

Traditional Dominican breakfast served with scenic views

• 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Segment 13 Hike (Penville to Capuchin)

Guided hike through rainforest trails, orchids, and panoramic coastal views.

• 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Bwa Neff Waterfall Trail

Jungle walk and refreshing swim in a natural waterfall pool.

• 7:00 PM – Signature BBQ Night

Evening celebration with live entertainment and island cuisine

Day 7 – Friday, March 27

Grand Finale

• 9:00 AM – Paradise Valley Experience

Explore lush gardens, rivers, and natural beauty.

• 11:00 AM – Chaudier Pool Experience

River relaxation, light adventure, music, and Creole food throughout the afternoon.

• 7:00 PM – Appreciation Dinner & Masquerade Ball

Elegant closing event with live cultural performances, music, and celebration.