2026-02-26 12:31:46
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Sails, Culture & Celebration: PAYS Yachting Festival 2026 set for grand return to Dominica 

The organisers announced that from March 21–27, the P.A.Y.S family will roll out the red carpet in Dominica for a week of appreciation, connection and celebration.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The highly anticipated PAYS Yachting Festival 2026 is all set to return to Dominica from March 21 to 27, 2026. Organised by the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services (PAYS), this annual week-long event will be held in Prince Rupert’s Bay in Portsmouth with an aim to celebrating the yachting community and showcase Dominica’s ‘Nature Isle’.

While making the announcement on its official Facebook account, the organisers said, “From March 21st – 27th, the P.A.Y.S family is rolling out the red carpet in beautiful Dominica for a full week of appreciation, connection, and celebration. Whether you're a longtime supporter or visiting for the first time we’re celebrating YOU.”

The festival features a mix of social events, competitive racing and island exploration. It will start with the registration day followed by a two day ‘fun-race’ where yachts tow their dinghies and use white sails only, racing from Portsmouth to Mero with a "jump up" street party. The festival is also famous for popular Sunday and Wednesday night barbeques which typically costs $25 USD including unlimited rum punch.

While calling out everyone to register themselves, the organisers said that the first 30 boats to register will receive free mooring and a $100 sponsorship towards meals and tours. The week includes island-wide tours e.g., Indian River, Syndicate Nature Trails), community service projects (beach clean-ups) and cultural entertainment.

Complete Schedule of PAYS Festival 2026

Day 1 – Saturday, March 21

Opening Day Splash

• 8:30 AM – Registration & Welcome  

Registration at the P.A.Y.S. Event Building. Meet the team, collect welcome packages, and receive festival information.

• 8:30 AM – Local Vending Market Opens  

Waterfront market featuring local crafts, art, food, snacks, juices, and island products from local entrepreneurs.

• 3:00 PM – Snorkeling Adventure at Toucari Bay  

Guided snorkelling experience in crystal-clear waters filled with coral reefs and vibrant marine life.

• 7:00 PM – Water Night Party  

Official festival kick-off with live DJs, beach bonfires, Caribbean cocktails, and a seaside meat feast.

Day 2 – Sunday, March 22

Beach & Culture Bash

• 9:00 AM – Church Service by the Bay  

• 10:30 AM – Beach Day & Fun  

Volleyball, paddle boarding, sand games, live DJ, steel-pan music, and beach vibes throughout the day.

• 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Fort Shirley Tour  

Guided tour of Fort Shirley at Cabrits National Park, exploring Dominica’s military and colonial history

• 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Ken Cultural Tour around Portsmouth  

Cultural walk through Portsmouth highlighting local heritage, music, storytelling, and community life.

• 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Indian River Tour  

Relaxing boat tour through mangroves and natural scenery.

• 7:00 PM – P.A.Y.S. Signature BBQ Night  

Evening of music, food, and island entertainment under the stars.

Day 3 – Monday, March 23

Kalinago Heritage Day  

• 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Kalinago Cultural Immersion (Kalinago Territory)  

o Basket weaving and traditional craft-making

o Cassava bread preparation and tasting

o Cultural dance and drumming performances

o Shell jewelry and body painting

o Village tours and storytelling with Kalinago elders

o Authentic Kalinago cuisine

• 6:00 PM – Skippers’ Briefing  

Important regatta information and participant updates.

Evening free to explore Portsmouth restaurants

Day 4 – Tuesday, March 24

Fun Regatta to Mero

• 8:00 AM – Fun Regatta Race to Mero  

Sailors race or cruise to Mero while spectators enjoy the excitement from shore.

• Optional Tours for non-racers  

• Mero Community Festival  

Beachside celebration with local food stalls, music, dancing, and community entertainment.

Day 5 – Wednesday, March 25

Breakfast Village & Sail Back

• 7:00 AM – 8:00 AM – Breakfast Village at Mero  

Local breakfast favorites including cocoa tea, pastries, and island dishes.

• 8:30 AM – Sail/Race Back to Portsmouth  

• 7:00 PM – Wednesday Night P.A.Y.S. BBQ  

Social evening with music, food, and island vibes.

Day 6 – Thursday, March 26  

Nature & Heritage Adventure

• 9:00 AM – Historical Visit to Cannar  

Explore an important heritage site reflecting ancient conflicts and Dominica’s ancestral history.

• 10:30 AM – Creole Breakfast at Cannar Historical Point  

Traditional Dominican breakfast served with scenic views

• 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Segment 13 Hike (Penville to Capuchin)  

Guided hike through rainforest trails, orchids, and panoramic coastal views.

• 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Bwa Neff Waterfall Trail  

Jungle walk and refreshing swim in a natural waterfall pool.

• 7:00 PM – Signature BBQ Night  

Evening celebration with live entertainment and island cuisine

Day 7 – Friday, March 27  

Grand Finale  

• 9:00 AM – Paradise Valley Experience  

Explore lush gardens, rivers, and natural beauty.

• 11:00 AM – Chaudier Pool Experience  

River relaxation, light adventure, music, and Creole food throughout the afternoon.

• 7:00 PM – Appreciation Dinner & Masquerade Ball  

Elegant closing event with live cultural performances, music, and celebration.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Audley Shaw
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Shaw to visit Israel for bilateral talks

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Philip J Pierre.
Uncategorised

St Lucia opposition say PM is ‘not truthful’

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates the team of World Creole Music Festiva...

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of Seas 2024 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

'Royal Caribbean Brilliance of Seas' cruise to dock at Caribbean shores i...

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 concludes with bang, exceeding expectations

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Dominica

Dominica Grammar School renovations to complete by June: PM Skerrit

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Jamaica

Jamaica: Manager and husband charged with stealing $2 Million from busine...

2026-02-26 11:52:48

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Taxi driver attacked and robbed of vehicle in Penal

2026-02-26 11:52:48