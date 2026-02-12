2026-02-12 15:23:17
Trinidad and Tobago: Taxi driver attacked and robbed of vehicle in Penal

The driver was choked and attacked by the suspects, who attempted to stab him before fleeing with the vehicle.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old taxi driver from Penal was attacked and robbed of his vehicle on Monday afternoon, February 9, while plying for hire in the Penal and Siparia areas.

According to police reports, the incident took place on February 9, between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., when the victim was operating his taxi identified as white Mazda Y12 wagon, registration number HDL 1682.

Reportedly, the driver of the taxi was waiting for the customers at the Penal to Siparia Taxi Stand along Clarke Street, Penal, where a man approached him and asked him to give a ride. Following which the victim started his vehicle while the suspect was directing him the directions to Flower City Restaurant along Clarke Road, Penal.

During their way, the suspect asked the driver to stop the vehicle as his three friends were already waiting for him in that way. Once they all got in the taxi, the group then instructed the driver to proceed to Saney Trace, Siparia.

On arrival at the Saney Trace, one of the suspects who was seated behind the driver’s seat suddenly choked him and threatened to come out of the vehicle, responding to which the driver of the taxi protested and fought back.

But despite his attempts, the other suspect who was seated at the passenger seat came out, walked towards the driver’s seat and allegedly attempted to stab the victim. However the victim, then again attempted to fight and raised his left hand to prevent knife injuries on his stomach but sustained hand injuries.

Then after, the victim somehow managed to exit the vehicle and ran behind to save him, reacting to which one of the suspects entered the driver's seat and drove off with other suspects towards the east along Coora Road, Siparia.

Notably, then the 49-year-old victim raised an alarm and called for assistance where he was helped by the nearby residents, who transported him to the Siparia Health Centre for medical treatment.

Authorities were also contacted and reported about the whole incident. Since then the WPC Andrews have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Currently the suspects are at large while the officers are trying to locate them and their locations.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

