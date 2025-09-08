2025-09-08 13:33:59
Jamaica Elections 2025: PNP’s 12-vote win overturned as JLP’s Donovan Williams emerges victorious

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has confirmed the victory of JLP candidate Donovan Williams, giving the party a 35–28 majority in the House of Representatives as Parliament prepares to begin its third term.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Jamaica: What was once celebrated as a decisive win for the People’s National Party’s (PNP) dramatically shifted in favor of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) after a full recount of the Kingston Central constituency ballots.

According to sources the initial results from the September 3 General Election suggested a narrow victory for the PNP with their candidate Steve McGregor being ahead by 12 votes, with a vote count of a total of 4,739 votes while the JLP’s Donovan Williams polled a total of 4,727 votes.

The preliminary results showcased PNP’s  McGregor as the winner, winning with only 12 votes ahead of Williams in the September 3 elections although following an official recount by the the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) revealed that it is JLP’s Williams had secured 4,832 votes while McGregor got a total of 4,753 marking Williams with 79 more votes and the elected candidate of the Central Kingston seat.

The victory of JLP’s candidate Donovan Williams by the EOJ gives the JLP a 35–28 seat advantage in the House of Representative as the Parliament is soon set to start for its third term.

“I always knew that I am the winner, it was just a matter of time” with a relieved look on his face Williams expressed that he felt satisfied and accomplished as he now knows that the official results have been certified. Meanwhile McGregor was nowhere to be seen at the counting centre.

Following the official announcement by the EOJ,  PNP's supporters' cheers faded into silence as the overturn of the results was announced citing victory for the JLP supporters. As the official announcement was met with deep sorrow from the PNP’S side and jubilant victory from the JLP’s side.

The final results out of Central Kingston, further solidifies JLP’s hold on Parliament as the country continues to prepare for the start of the third term.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

