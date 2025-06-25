Barbados: US makes social media accounts disclosure mandatory for student visa applicants

Barbados: The US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, has announced additional requirements for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas, which differ from the B1 and B2 visas typically used by tourists visiting the US for short-term vacations.

According to the information, the additional requirements for student exchange visas are for nonimmigrant visas. The US has requested all applicants applying for the F, M or J visa to provide their social media usernames or handles used for the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

This requirement, in place since 2019, enhances the visa screening and vetting process, allowing the Embassy to utilize all available information to identify individuals who are inadmissible or pose a threat to US national security. Now, the government has made it compulsory to provide their social media handles.

Reportedly, the applicants looking for a visa to the US are required to provide all their social media handles and adjust their privacy setting on all social media accounts to the public for the visa vetting process.

The US has issued the statement as visa applications for students are now open in Barbados, the Embassy has made it clear that withholding of the social media information could lead to delays, visa denial or being considered ineligible for future visas.

What Does This Mean for US Student Visa Aspirants?

The Government of the United States stated that it means ensuring that all your social media including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, etc are set on public before appearing for the interview. It also means avoiding deleting recent posts after submitting your visa application. Lastly, ensuring that your social media does reflect honest, consistent and appropriate information relating to your reasons for travel.

The requirement though not new has sparked a debate within the Barbados community with some criticising that the requirement contradicts basic freedoms such as freedom of speech.