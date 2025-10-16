Trinidad: Penal man critically injured after gas cylinder explosion in two-storey home

A tragic explosion occurred at around 3:45 pm on October 13, as reported by Joseph’s uncle, who was on the upper floor of their home when he heard a loud blast.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old male was critically injured following a gas cylinder explosion in his apartment located in Penal, Trinidad on Monday. Eyewitnesses said that the victim is a labourer and has been identified as Devon Joseph.

According to reports from neighbours, the tragic blast took place around 3:45 pm on October 13. Joseph’s uncle reported that he was on the upper floor of their two-storey board and concrete home, when he heard a loud explosion.

He immediately rushed outside to check what happened only to find that the explosion had come from a downstairs apartment, where his nephew Joseph, a 28-year-old labourer lived. The house was quickly engulfed in flames, triggering Joseph's uncle to call the fire department.

The Mon Repos Fire Station officers, led by F.S.S.O. Noel quickly responded to the scene and managed to put out the fire that had already swept through the home.

After the fire was extinguished, Joseph was removed from the home in critical condition and transported to the San Fernando General Hospital by the Fire Services Ambulance, where he underwent emergency surgery before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Following the incident, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have expressed concern over another gas explosion just weeks after a previous explosion claimed a life, with many calling for gas companies and citizens to be thorough in their checks for gas leaks.

One user wrote, “I personally find that it's the company's responsibility to do safety checks on gas tanks before they go to groceries etc. I've had 2 tanks that were leaking and it didn't make it a week I had them. What are we paying money for then? I'm sure most people take precautions to check their tanks and everything else.”

While another wrote, “They need to check the seal of the cylinders before dispatching, that should be their responsibility before this is happening way too often now. Customers must do their part and check for themselves to ensure their household safety.”