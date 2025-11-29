Kingston Turns Yellow: Massive supporter turnout marks Godwin Friday's official swearing-in 

Before the official swearing-in, crowds of supporters from the Northern Grenadines arrived in Kingstown ahead of Prime Minister-designate Dr. Godwin Friday’s ceremony.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A sea of yellow took to the streets of capital city Kingstown on Friday to celebrate the New Democratic Party’s landslide victory in the November 27 general elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The NDP secured a 14-1 victory ending the United Labour Party’s 24-year reign in office.

Video captured shows the Prime Minister’s elated constituents arriving in Kingstown for the ceremony aboard two ferries, after travelling from communities across the Northern Grenadines. Dr Friday travelled on the ferry alongside his constituents. Many of whom were visibly elated as they journeyed to Kingstown for his swearing-in.

NDP leader Godwin Friday was sworn in on Friday evening as the 7th Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. He took the oath of office, secrecy and alliance before Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan. PM Godwin is expected to announce his new Cabinet of Ministers and senior officials on Tuesday, November 2, 2025.

It is now being expected that this victory will lead to the introduction of a Citizenship by Investment Programme. The introduction of a CBI programme was a central part of the NDP's campaign platform. The former government, led by Ralph Gonsalves, had consistently opposed the idea, making SVG the only independent member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) without such a program.

The NDP has promised to introduce a well-regulated and transparent CBI program to attract foreign investment, similar to those in neighbouring countries like St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda.

The move could make St. Vincent and the Grenadines the sixth Caribbean nation to offer a CBI programme and may involve alignment with regional standards and agreements with international partners like the U.S. and EU to ensure security and transparency.

Moreover, the elections are being seen as historic across the Caribbean with leaders calling it ‘unexpected’ as it has ended the rule of former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who was in power for 24 years, meaning that he was the PM for five consecutive terms.

Several leaders from across the world have also extended their congratulations to Dr Godwin Friday saying that they are looking forward to continuing collaboration with St Vincent and the Grenadines and the NDP in the coming future.