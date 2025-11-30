Trinidad and Tobago: Grindr date turns violent, man robbed of car and phone in daylight attack

The victim was approached by the man he had been communicating with on Grindr, but was quickly joined by two others who robbed him of his car keys, phone, and attacked him before he managed to escape.

Trinidad and Tobago: A planned meetup on the Grindr dating app turned violent on Wednesday morning when a 40-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his vehicle and cellphone by his supposed date in broad daylight.

According to police reports the physical assault and robbing took place on Wednesday morning around 11:45 am as the victim was set to meet his date, an unknown male with whom they met through the Grindr dating app.

The victim reportedly drove his red Mazda 2, valued at approximately $170,500 TTD, to the Dundonald Hill area where he was supposed to meet with the unknown man who he had been communicating with through the dating app.

Upon arrival at the area the 40-year-old victim exited his vehicle and was approached by a young man, looking like the Grindr profile he has been messaging with. However, as the two began to exchange pleasantries.

Two other men emerged and demanded the 40-year-old to give the keys of his vehicle and his phone. Fearing for his life the victim complied with the demands and handed over the keys to his red Mazda 2, valued at approximately $170,500 TTD and his Samsung A33 cellphone.

Reportedly, as he handed over the belongings demanded, a struggle erupted between him and the two males as he was trying to get away. And he ended up sustaining injuries to the head.

Although he managed to escape and ran to a nearby truck along Dundonald Hill, before heading to the St. James Medical Hospital for treatment.

There he also called the authorities and reported the physical attack and robbery of his valuables by the men he described as young men in their early 20s who were slim build, in casual wear.

One, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a short afro hairstyle, another of about 5 feet 10 inches with a low haircut and light-brown complexion. While the third he described as dark in complexion with a close-cropped hairstyle.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the daylight robbery.