Monday, 25th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua's Soca Diva Claudette Peters ties knot with Kerwin Joseph in electrifying wedding celebration

The formal black tie ceremony was officiated by St. John’s Pentecostal Church’s Apostle Stephen Andrews

Monday, 25th November 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Soca Diva from Antigua Claudette Peters tied knot with Kerwin Joseph on Saturday, November 23, 2024. 

The formal black tie ceremony was officiated by St. John’s Pentecostal Church’s Apostle Stephen Andrews. According to the information, a host of family members, friends and colleagues were present to witness and share in the joy of the couple.

According to the information, prior to the ceremony, before the couple completed the nuptials, the attendees were treated to performances by some of the Antigua and Barbuda’s premiere musical artistes. 

The bride Claudette Peters also performed for the guests at her wedding and welcomed her husband Kerwin on stage, setting the whole vibe and turning the environment into a joyous and electrifying moment. 

The couple looked stunning as Peters was seen wearing a beautiful rose gold gown which she beautifully paired with hair accessories and earrings while the groom carried a white and black coat pant paring it with a bow tie and spectacles to complete the whole look. 

Antigua's Soca Diva Claudette Peters ties knot with Kerwin Joseph
Soon after the couples’ wedding became official, several people took to Facebook to extend their congratulations to both of them.

A user named Rochelle Peters said, “Congratulations. Super happy for our Diva Claudette CJ Peters. Congratulations to you and your husband.”

Another user named Christian said, “Watching from New York looking good. Congratulations. Wishing you both many more years. God Bless.”

Notably, Claudette Peters in an Antigua singer and songwriter and is best known as Antigua's "Soca Diva". She was also the lead vocalist for the Taxik Band. 

The 45 year old has released several songs as of now including Need It, Nat U, Stressless, Go Claudette, One Tump, Nasty, No Tomorrow and Feeling Good, to name a few. 

The singer has always been part of all the special events which are held on the island such as carnivals, pageants, making them more special and setting the stage on fire every time. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Carenage Harbor in St George's, Grenada. ©Richard Cummins/Newscom
Uncategorised

'Grenada sets stage for sustainable growth' – IMF

Monday, 25th November 2024

Uncategorised

American Airline's to begin non-stop service to SVG

Monday, 25th November 2024

Uncategorised

Wealthy socialite Jasmine Hartin gets bail again

Monday, 25th November 2024

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley plants a fruit tree on the grounds of Ilaro Court today while British High Commissioner, Scott Furssedonn-Wood and his daughters Tessa and Romilly, look on. The tree planting was part of a precursor event to COP26.
Uncategorised

Barbados PM Mia Mottley describes COP26 as "Vital Meeting"

Monday, 25th November 2024

Women in a hospital in Haiti as the capital faces a healthcare crisis after the loot.
Uncategorised

Gangs seize UNICEF Aid in Haiti, Port-au-Prince on brink of collapse

Monday, 25th November 2024

Caribbean Airlines collabs with Dominica Festivals to offer free VIP tickets of Jazz ‘n Creole (PC - Facebook account of Caribbean Airlines)
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines collabs with Dominica Festivals to offer free VIP tick...

Monday, 25th November 2024

Nevis Tourism Ambassador Nikeva Stapleton performs exceptionally at Grammys 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis Tourism Ambassador Nikeva Stapleton performs exceptionally at Gramm...

Monday, 25th November 2024

According to the information, authorities will be conducting a post-mortem this week to confirm the cause of his death.
Caribbean

Body of missing swimmer Nikhel Greene, 22, found in Rincon Bay, Trinidad

Monday, 25th November 2024