Antigua's Soca Diva Claudette Peters ties knot with Kerwin Joseph in electrifying wedding celebration

Antigua and Barbuda: Soca Diva from Antigua Claudette Peters tied knot with Kerwin Joseph on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The formal black tie ceremony was officiated by St. John’s Pentecostal Church’s Apostle Stephen Andrews. According to the information, a host of family members, friends and colleagues were present to witness and share in the joy of the couple.

According to the information, prior to the ceremony, before the couple completed the nuptials, the attendees were treated to performances by some of the Antigua and Barbuda’s premiere musical artistes.

The bride Claudette Peters also performed for the guests at her wedding and welcomed her husband Kerwin on stage, setting the whole vibe and turning the environment into a joyous and electrifying moment.

The couple looked stunning as Peters was seen wearing a beautiful rose gold gown which she beautifully paired with hair accessories and earrings while the groom carried a white and black coat pant paring it with a bow tie and spectacles to complete the whole look.

Soon after the couples' wedding became official, several people took to Facebook to extend their congratulations to both of them.

A user named Rochelle Peters said, “Congratulations. Super happy for our Diva Claudette CJ Peters. Congratulations to you and your husband.”

Another user named Christian said, “Watching from New York looking good. Congratulations. Wishing you both many more years. God Bless.”

Notably, Claudette Peters in an Antigua singer and songwriter and is best known as Antigua's "Soca Diva". She was also the lead vocalist for the Taxik Band.

The 45 year old has released several songs as of now including Need It, Nat U, Stressless, Go Claudette, One Tump, Nasty, No Tomorrow and Feeling Good, to name a few.

The singer has always been part of all the special events which are held on the island such as carnivals, pageants, making them more special and setting the stage on fire every time.