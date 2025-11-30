Bahamas: Alleged sexual assault near Western New Providence Beach, police investigate

After exiting the vehicle, the female occupant told officers that she had been sexually assaulted by the man.

Bahamas: An alleged sexual assault that occurred on Thursday morning near the beach in western New Providence is now under investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The 48-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene.

According to the officers of Western Police Station, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., near the beach, where the officers were patrolling. During the routine patrol, officers noticed a parked vehicle and decided to inspect.

Upon getting near the vehicle, officers noticed a male and female occupant and instructed them to get down. After exiting the vehicle, the female occupant told the officers that she had been sexually assaulted by the man.

After that the officers subsequently arrested a 48-year-old male suspect and took him to the Western Police Station and the female victim to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

Officers also took the male suspect to the hospital for his medical tests before transferring him to the Criminal Investigation Department, where he is being investigated by the personnel.

During the interrogation, the male suspect denied all the allegations and claimed that the woman denied the allegation.

Since then the authorities have launched their investigation into the matter and are trying to find the real truth behind the incident. The identities of both the occupants are yet to be disclosed by the officials as it might affect the ongoing investigation and can damage the reputation of an innocent.

Many people took to Facebook to express their views as one of the users Mike Albery commented while praising the Bahamas police “We salute to our officers who are everywhere to protect us,” while the other user Janet Morley commented “Good job officer, i hope the woman was not lying about being assaulted because it is easy to blame a man. I also hope the officers will find the real truth as soon as possible.”