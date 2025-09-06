“The System Failed Kaleel”: Mother blames San Pedro Polyclinic after toddler dies en route to city

The mother shared that she returned to the same polyclinic on Tuesday after her son began suffering from severe dehydration and vomiting.

Belize: The tragic incident involving the death of two-year-old Kaleel Nah has raised concerns about healthcare facilities in San Pedro, with the child's mother, Virgen Garcia, alleging that the healthcare system failed her son.

According to the mother of the child, Virgen Garcia, who is 24-years-old, her son on Saturday, August 30, 2025, began vomiting and had a high fever, which she managed at home. However the condition of the child did not improve, so she took her son to the polyclinic on Monday, where he was treated and released.

She further explained that on Tuesday, she again took her son to the same polyclinic as he was experiencing severe dehydration and vomiting. She also added that she faced many difficulties at the polyclinic while convincing the staff to keep her child under observation and to get him on an IV drip.

After repeated pleas about her child's worsening condition, doctors at the polyclinic treated him and placed him under observation. Later, once the test results were available, the doctors advised her to take the child to a pediatrician in Belize City on Wednesday.

According to the police, the child's parents were unable to secure a flight to Belize City, so the mother took a boat to Belize with her son around 4:30. Tragically, while en route, the child lost consciousness, and upon reaching Caye Caulker, a scheduled stop, the child passed away.

It is being said by the police that the mother, Garcia, is blaming Dr. Otto Rodriguez’s San Pedro Polyclinic II as they delayed their medical attention on the child.

Further, the authorities are investigating the matter and are trying to address all the circumstances related to the death of a toddler.

Also the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Belize has issued a statement while expressing their condolences to Kaleel's family. Along with that, they also announced an investigation related to the death of a toddler and into the circumstances surrounding his death. The ministry is reviewing the care provided at the San Pedro Polyclinic and awaiting for the autopsy results.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also has extended their support to the child’s grieving family, stating that "We extend our support to the grieving family".

This tragic incident has sent shock waves through the entire community, while the community is also saddened with the death of a toddler. Also the people are questioning the authorities “why there was no flight available for such an emergency?”

Abner Bacab, the first responder with Island Emergency Services, has also issued a statement that he believes that “the system failed Kaleel and his parents citing delays in classifying the case as an emergency, which could have warranted an air ambulance.”