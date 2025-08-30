Hundreds gather in Chaguanas to bid farewell to Activist and Broadcaster Inshan Ishmael

Inshan Ishmael's funeral was set for Friday afternoon at Barakah Grounds, Endeavour, Chaguanas, at 4:30 p.m., with the janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) to follow at 5 p.m. after Asr.

Trinidad and Tobago: A well know media personality of Trinidad and Tobago Inshan Ishmael died at the age of 57 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Zaakir Ishmael through social media on Friday.

Across Trinidad and Tobago, Ishmael was known for his vocal advocacy on national issues as well as his contributions towards Islamic media in the twin island nation.

Hundreds of mourners turn out to Barakah Ground, Endeavour, Chaguanas, late Friday for the funeral of activist Inshan Ishmael.

Ishmael revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with cancer. At that time, he spoke openly about his struggle with this disease and emphasised that his diagnosis was “a gift and test from God”. He expressed gratitude for the support of his wife, children, friends, neighbours, as well as the medical team.

Despite his illness, Ishmael continued to engage with the general public and his supporters through his platform “Breaking Barriers” on IBN TV and social media, usually talking passionately about issues affecting citizens.

The reveal made by Ishmael stunned his supporters as he continued to explain that he is battling with urothelial carcinoma, a cancer of the urinary system. Despite surgery, several medical tests showed the disease had already spread to his kidney, iliac region, and spine.

In a candid interview with TV6, the local personality detailed the emotional and financial toll of the expensive treatment, which costed him millions, and he also requested to the Government to make cancer care a national priority.

During the interview, he expressed his gratitude to the team of oncology in Trinidad and Tobago and said that they are an overworked team. However, he said that many individuals in the country who need oncology services cannot afford due to which they are drying. Saying this, he requested to the Prime Minister and the Health Minister to allow be this a priority and work together in order to get something done.

His death has left a profound impact on the minds of people across the twin island nation.

Following his death, social media was flooded with message of condolences with Agriculture Economist Dr Omardath Maharaj saying, “Our paths crossed many times through shared advocacy, and I remain grateful for how he welcomed my late mother into the Barakah Grounds Eid Markets as an entrepreneur and seamstress.”

He further added that Ishmael understood that despite the differences, everyone in the country strived for the same thing that is a better Trinidad and Tobago.