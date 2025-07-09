Rihanna returns to Barbados for funeral of father Ronald Fenty

The superstar singer attended the funeral at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium alongside her husband A$AP Rocky and their two children.

Barbados: Global Pop singing sensation Rihanna returned to her homeland Barbados, to pay her final homage to her father Ronald Fenty at his funeral held yesterday. Rihanna’s father died at the age of 70 in May and he leaves behind six children.

The superstar singer was seen along with her family including husband A$ap Rocky and two children at the funeral held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium. The visibly pregnant and glowing Rihanna was spotted carrying their 1 year-old son Riot, and following not far behind was Rocky carrying their 3-year-old son RZA. The two were joined at the funeral with Ronald’s fiancee Rosemary who was seen standing beside the family mourning.

The funeral, attended by close family, friends, and a few notable celebrities, marked a poignant chapter in the singer’s life; one that has long been shaped by a complex and often painful relationship with her father.

Though Rihanna and Ronald Fenty had a strained relationship in the past that was marked by public disputes and legal action, the two had reconciled in recent years. Their renewed bond was reflected in the warmth of the tribute and Rihanna’s quiet strength at the funeral.

Reportedly Ronald had died on May 30 or 31, 2025, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering from a combination of acute respiratory failure, pancreas cancer, aspiration pneumonia; contributed by acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.

Ronald was a father of six children, grandfather to ten, and great-grandfather to several more. His obituary notably referred to Rihanna as "The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty," acknowledging the national honor that was bestowed upon Rihanna in 2021 by Barbados for her cultural and global contributions.

Rihanna hasn’t made any public statement regarding the funeral or the passing of her father but her presence at the funeral alongside her growing family spoke volumes. Sources close to the musician and business mogul said that she was heartbroken over the passing of her father.