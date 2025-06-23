Guyana bids farewell to 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, months after mysterious death

Guyana: The body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge who was found dead in the swimming pool of Double Day Hotel in Guyana was laid to rest on June 22, 2025. Hundreds and thousands of people from across the country attended the funeral to pay their respects to the young child.

According to the information, the funeral took place in her hometown of Vergenoegen, Guyana and she was buried at the Vergenoegen Cemetery.

The scenes at the funeral were heartbreaking as the child’s mother was seen shouting and crying as she has still not come in terms with the untimely death of her daughter. Relatives, friends and many others said their final goodbyes to the young girl yesterday.

Backstory: What Really Happened at Double Day Hotel?

Adrianna’s tragic death on Thursday, April 24th, 2025, after being found in a pool at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, has gripped the nation in grief and fury. She was reported missing the night before during a family outing at the hotel.

The young girl went to the hotel with her grandmother and siblings and during the afternoon she went missing, following which an extensive search was launched to find her. The discovery of her body in the pool the next morning, despite prior police searches, sparked widespread suspicion and protests.

Three separate autopsies, including one by a family appointed US medical examiner, all concluded that the young girl died from drowning. However, the US examiner also noted that police authorities should conduct proper investigations into the tragic incident to rule out drowning as the final cause of her death as she is very reluctant in concluding the same.

Several Guyanese remain unconvinced by the official narrative as they cite visible injuries on the child’s body, including a bruised knee and the suspicious delay in locating her. Following the discovery, protests took place across the country, including the torching of parts of the Double Day Hotel.

As Adrianna is laid to rest, her family and the broader public across Guyana continue to demand justice and accountability.