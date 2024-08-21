St Kitts and Nevis upgrades Warner Park Stadium with new jumbotron ahead of CPL 2024

This comes as the St Kitts and Nevis government is continuing its efforts to enhance the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Sports Samal Duggins announced that the installation of a new Jumbotron is underway at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

This comes as the St Kitts and Nevis government is continuing its efforts to enhance the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League 2024.

The latest addition of Jumbotron in the stadium will allow the cricket enthusiasts to watch the players from much closer while sitting on their seats itself.

While sharing the development on his official Facebook account, the Minister remarked that this upgrade aligns with the principles of excellence and innovation that Glenn “Ghost” Phillip championed, especially in bringing the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to St. Kitts and Nevis in 2014. Notably, Phillip who was the former minister of the Federation died earlier this month.

Samal Duggins remembered him and added that while St Kitts and Nevis honours Glenn’s memory, it is through continued efforts like these that his impact on cricket and sports in the nation endures.

He further noted, “As we ready ourselves to host the CPL, his legacy of passion and commitment to sports development lives on in every step we take. His spirit will undoubtedly be felt in every cheer and every moment of triumph on the field.”

The Sports Minister thanked Glenn for his extraordinary contribution to cricket and the community and outlined, “Your legacy lives on.”

Last month also, the Sports Ministry worked to improve the overall lightning infrastructure at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, to show the world that the small island is ready to host regional and international tournaments.

The groundsmen are also ensuring a pitch-perfect playing surface, from regular watering and rolling to meticulous grooming to create a playing surface which is not only aesthetically pleasing but also conducive to exciting cricket matches.

The Caribbean Premier League will begin on August 29 and will continue through October 6, 2024 across several venues in the Caribbean including St Kitts.

The schedule of matches to be held at Warner Park Stadium is as follows: