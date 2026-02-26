Guyana: 15-year-old mother critical after being stabbed over 25 times by ex-partner

Police reported that Chapman was at a friend’s home in Berbice when her ex-partner arrived, attempted to contact her through messages and her younger brother and later entered the house himself when she did not respond.

Guyana: A teenage mother is under critical condition and hospitalised at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the New Amsterdam Hospital following a tragic attack in Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice. The victim identified as Tiana Chapman suffered severe injuries to her body, especially her face and back, after being stabbed 25 times on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

According to police reports, Chapman was visiting a friend in Berbice when her ex-partner entered the premises and approached her. The suspect first tried sending her messages and calling her outside through her younger brother but she did not come following which he himself went inside.

The two reportedly got into an argument following which the father of her 1.5 year old baby allegedly attacked her. He immediately fled the scene and is currently on the run, confirmed the Guyana Police Force.

The victim’s aunt, Denzel Chapman, told the police that the suspect had a history of abusing Chapman, which continued even during her pregnancy. This forced her family to intervene and separate the two. She also urged the police to arrest him as soon as possible.

Chapman was immediately rushed to the emergency room and the case was reported to the Guyana Police Force. The police launched an investigation into the case and are looking for both the suspect and the motive behind the stabbing, which is believed to be rage over their separation.

𝐌𝐏 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐳𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬

Public concern has increased even more as another teenage mother lost her life in a separate incident in a different region. These cases highlighted the hardships faced by many girls due to early pregnancy and motherhood.

Within just a few days, Guyana has reported two very tragic incidents of 15-year old mothers in different regions. In Region Six, a girl is still in the hospital as a result of serious injuries she received in an attack. Another young mother died a month after giving birth in Region Two, who was discovered after her baby’s continuous cry woke up the neighbors.

Reacting to the reports of the incidents, Member of Parliament and Forward Guyana’s leader, Walton Desir, said that they can not ignore the similarities in these cases. He noted that the very young girls were dealing with the responsibilities beyond their age in both the incidents.

She further noted that a 15-year old should use their energy in school and personal growth, with professional care and guidance. Instead, many teens are navigating pregnancy, birth, tough relationships and also violence, without enough medical, emotional or social support.

She urged the national leaders to address these issues affecting young mothers seriously and put in place policies and coordinated action.