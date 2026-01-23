Canadian Tourist assaulted and robbed on Tobago Beach

Despite being struck on the head with a piece of wood, the victim pursued the assailants as they fled into a nearby bushy area.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old Canadian tourist was assaulted and robbed on Friday, January 16, while travelling and on vacation at Irasmus Cove, Parlatuvier. Reportedly this incident has been called out and condemned by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Tourism, Culture,​ Antiquities and Transportation.

According to a media release on January 17, the police officials described the whole incident while criticizing it and calling it a shameful act.

During the release, police reported that the incident took place on January 16, at Back Bay Beach, Rabbit Lane, Plymouth, while a 21-year-old tourist, a student from Toronto and his wife were enjoying the beach and placed a black coloured waste bag on the sand.

Suddenly two men approached the bag, picked it up and fled the scene with a bag containing vehicle keys (PDX 2852), a knife valued at CAD$40 ($195.8), lip balm, a black Google Pixel phone valued at CAD$500 ($2,448), a wallet with credit cards, Canadian driver’s license, and $400 TT currency.

The men, one is six feet tall wearing shorts, a jersey and a white face mask and the other five feet tall were pursued by the victim, a Canadian tourist but was attacked by the assailant who struck him on the head with a piece of wood.

Despite this, the victim continued to chase them while bleeding from the head but the suspects fled into a nearby bushy area and then escaped.

Following this the victims went to the nearest police station and filed a complaint, reacting to which the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

In a press release, authorities also emphasised that “we are deeply sorry and concerned about what happened to you people, the matter has been officially forwarded to the TTPS who are investigating the concerned matter.”

Officials also stated that “we extended our best wishes to the visitors and their families for a speedy recovery.”

Lastly they stated “our division is continuing to collaborate with the tourism stakeholders and security to maintain Trinidad and Tobago’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.”