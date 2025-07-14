‘Love it’ by Trinidad's Kes shines in Netflix’s ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’, but fans call film ‘trash’

Trinidad and Tobago: The local music of Trinidad and Tobago has yet again made history as Soca singer, Kes was included in the soundtrack for a newly released Blockbuster movie on Netflix by acclaimed American director Tyler Perry.

The movie titled ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ premiered on Netflix on July 11 and has since been the talk of the Caribbean by fellow west Indians for the inclusion of their own music in the production. Kes was also given credits at the end of the movie for his song that was used ‘Love It’.

Following the release, locals have called this another remarkable moment for Trinbago music culture as it takes centre stage in a global production.

Notably, the Caribbean is featured throughout this movie by Tyler Perry as it is shot on the island of the Bahamas. The movie particularly features scenes filmed at Altantis Paradise Island.

The casting director, Kevvanna Hall, owner of Rhythm in Motion, played a key role in casting more than 300 Bahamian actors and extras for the film. Hall shared that she initially received the casting opportunity via email and almost dismissed it, thinking it was spam.

She said, “Honestly, I thought it was a scam but when I got the call from Tyler Perry Studios, that is when I knew it was real.”

With its tropical setting and homegrown talent, Madea’s Destination Wedding is not just a win for entertainment, but a proud moment for the Bahamian film community, she added.

Furthermore, the movie was made in just 11 days, mostly at Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta.

As the movie came out over the weekend, netizens flooded the social media with reviews with several talking about the ‘bad editing’ in the movie and rating it less than 5 out of 10.

One of the users said, “Madea Destination Wedding” was so horrible no shade. . The casting was bad! the acting was bad! the storyline was trash. The plot was weak. Oh plus we didn’t even get our life quote from Madea that we normally get,” and rated it 1/10.

“Madea Wasn't Madeaing To Me. I Usually Love Madea Movies, But This One Just Didn’t Hit The Mark For Me. For A Destination-Style Film, I Expected More Vibrant Scenery And Beach Moments, Especially With A Setting Like Atlantis. It Didn’t Really Showcase The Resort In The Best Light For Someone Who’s Never Been. The Humor Felt A Bit Flat, And Uncle Joe Constantly Dragging Brian Got Repetitive Fast,” said another user while rating it 5/10.

Meanwhile, another user rated it 3/10 and called the movie ‘cute’. “Madea’s destination wedding 0/10 tbh,” said another user named Shataya Brazilian.