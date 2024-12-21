Barbie now available for streaming on Netflix

The movie earned more than $1 billion USD, surpassing Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy despite being released on the same day.

The highest grossing film, Barbie starring Margot Robbie is now available for streaming on Netflix after being the most watched movie last year in 2023 .

Barbie and Oppenheimer Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is already the sixth most watched movie on Netflix.

The film was one of the most grossing and seen films of the previous year, even though it was prohibited in the Arabic nations including Kuwait, Oman and Algeria.

Not only girls, but even boys wore pink t-shirts in support of the movie and went to see it rather than Oppenheimer.

Fans wearing pink to watch Barbie in theatres Fans who were not able to watch the movie in theatres are now more than excited to finally be able to see it on Netflix.

Barbie - The movie

Barbie, a fantasy comedy film that was released on July 21, 2023, is the first live-action movie following several animated ones.

Despite Universal Pictures’ 2009 announcement to make the live-action Barbie film, the development didn’t start until April 2014, when Sony Pictures acquired the film rights.

Before Margot Robbie was cast as Barbie in 2019 and Greta Gerwig was named director and co-writer with Noah Baumbach in 2020, the cast, directors, and writers underwent many changes.

Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the film rights in October 2018, and the remaining cast members were revealed in early 2022.

Plot and premise of Barbie

The movie starts in a fictional world in which many Barbies and Kens lived, and while the barbies worked various jobs, kens spent their days playing on the beach.

Barbie end up in the real world to stop a child from destroying her toy model which was ruining her perfect image by giving her a bad breath and flat feet.

Cast and Characters

Margot Robbie stars as the lead Barbie, with many cast members acting as her variations like Issa Rae as President Barbie and Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie.

Ryan Gosling played Ken, along with variations like John Cena as Merman Ken and Simu Liu as Rival Ken.

The movie included supporting cast members like Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell and Helen Mirren, who gave her voice as the narrator in the movie,

The clash with Oppenheimer

Barbie and Oppenheimer both released on July 21, 2023, became a topic of discussion as the two movies had different subjects and themes.

Barbie, created by Warner Bros and Oppenheimer by Universal Pictures, were trended as Barbenheimer on the internet.

Compared to Oppenheimer’s $958 million globally, Barbie made over $1.4 billion at the box office, becoming more watched and streamed than Oppenheimer.