New Netflix docu-series ‘Senna: O Último Ícone’ reveals untold truth about Ayrton Senna

The series is about Ayrton Senna, a Brazilian Formula One driver, widely known as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

A new docu-series titled ‘Senna: O Último Ícone’ was released on November 29, 2024 with a total of 6 episodes on Netflix.

The documentary includes interviews with Senna’s family, friends and colleagues offering a new perspective of his life and career along with unseen footage and photographs.

The series is directed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende, starring Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna.

The show has been shot in Brazil and aired originally in two languages – Portuguese and English.

About the series

The series shows the beginning of Senna’s racing career in Formula Ford to his death in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix.

This documentary series gives a look at the life and career of Ayrton Senna, a Brazilian Formula One driver who won three World Driver’s Championships before his death in 1994.

The series explores his early life, rise to fame and his legacy as one of the greatest drivers.

The series also paid emphasis on Senna’s relationship with his parents, girlfriend Xuxa Meneghel, rival Alain Prost and feud with Jean-Marie Balestre.

Episode Guide

Episode 1: “Calling”, he begins his racing career in Formula One and craves recognition

Episode 2: “Belonging”, Alain Prost and Senna cross paths

Episode 3: “Ambition”, Senna’s rivalry with Prost intensifies

Episode 4: “Passion”, his romance with Xuxa becomes a controversary both on and off the track

Episode 5: “Hero”, Prost leaves the team while Senna tries his best to win the season

Episode 6: “Time”, his tragic death in 1994

Ayrton Senna – The real man behind this documentary

Ayrton Senna was born in 1960 in São Paulo, Brazil and was always passionate about racing since a young age and was always supported by his father.

His Formula One career began in 1984 when he joined the Toleman team and scored his first podium win at the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix.

Senna won his first Formula One victory at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix after he joined the Lotus team and remained with them till 1987 after which he joined the McLaren team.

He made an untouchable partnership with Alain Prost and together they won three consecutive World Driver’s Championships from 1988 to 1990.

Despite their partnership, due to different personalities and driving styles, the two always clashed with each other and their rivalry peaked in 1989 when Senna won the World Driver’s Championship, fueling the rivalry further.

In 1994, Senna joined the Williams team and his life was cut short on May 1, 1994, when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the San Marino Grand Prix and died shortly after reaching the hospital.

New information revealed in the documentary

The series revealed several new and shocking facts about Senna including the fact that he was suffering from depression and anxiety.

The series also discussed his rivalry with Alain Prost in detail through interviews with Prost and other racers of Formula One.