Belize: San Pedro police hunt man after reported break-in at ex-partner’s home

Belize: Authorities are investigating a burglary, reported by a 37-year-old Mariela Perez on Saturday, January 24th, after her ex common-law partner unlawfully broke into her apartment following a misunderstanding. Police in San Pedro Town have issued a wanted notice for the suspect Joan Sebastian Perez.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Mariela Perez, a Belizean domestic worker, resident of Seagrape Drive.

According to San Pedro police reports, the incident took place on January 24th, at around 10:00 p.m., when the victim asked her ex common-law partner to keep an eye on their daughter as she had some work outside.

Following which her ex-husband agreed and came to her house where he was talking nicely to her and then took their daughter to his own house. After that at around 10:30 p.m., she left her 12×14 cement structure home after locking it, which is blue and white in color, and was in good condition.

Later, at 11:00 p.m., when the victim was at the Carts Stop Bar and Grill, socializing with people suddenly received a call from her common law ex-husband who told her that “he has to go somewhere and wants her to take their daughter back.”

Responding to which the victim told the suspect to wait for a while until she came but an argument escalated between the two which later turned into a heated moment, after which she disconnected the call.

Notably, moments later she received a video from her ex which showed that the suspect already broke the lock of her house and went inside where he left their daughter inside her room. Seeing that video the victim immediately panicked and returned back to her home where she discovered the front door of her house open and the lock was broken.

After that the woman decided to report the incident to the officials and herself went to the San Pedro where she reported the whole incident, reacting to which the officers launched a probe into the matter and listed the suspects as wanted.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing as they are actively trying to locate the suspect. The officers also stated that the lock of the victim’s house was valued at $600 Belize.