Reggae in the Park 15 is back, Antigua set for massive music night on April 21

With a stellar lineup and an electric atmosphere, this 15th edition of the Reggae in the Park Antigua promises to be a night of magic and memories. The early bird tickets for the same are out now.

Antigua and Barbuda: The most awaited music event of Antigua and Barbuda, Reggae in the Park 15, is set to return on Monday, April 21 this year. The event will be held at the Falmouth Rectory Grounds, beginning at 7 pm and continuing till midnight.

This year, the festival will mark its 15th edition and will be held as part of the highly anticipated Antigua Sailing Week. While sharing the development on their official Facebook account, the organisers said, “Reggae lives here and the park is calling,” adding that music enthusiasts must purchase their tickets at the earliest.

In a video shared online, the Reggae Messenger ‘Luciano’ called upon music lovers and said, “My sisters and brothers this is the messenger inviting one and all. When reggae in the Park presents the messenger live and file directory on April 21st, 2026. Come and see the messenger, alive and kicking.”

According to the organisers, the music event will feature a vibrant mix of international, regional as well as local talent. It is expected to bring together reggae lovers, residents and international visitors alike to celebrate Caribbean music and culture.

The celebration will be led by Claimaxx, a production brand which is widely respected and recognised among the people in the Caribbean region for its high standards such as powerful live performances, loud sound and music and top tier event management.

While sharing details of Claimaxx, the organisers described this collaboration as a major step forward and noted that it will significantly elevate the overall visitor experience for everyone. The company will also be providing its own band with lead singer Samantha who is known for her soulful and distinctive voice. The singer brings a strong reggae foundation which will be blended with elements of pop, rock and soca.

Furthermore, the organisers said that Reggae in the Park 15 is designed to be more than just a concert and tickets of the same are available online via ticketing apps as well as at physical outlets including Landing Strip, Weatherill’s, Pink Mongoose Studio, Rivers by Quintessence (Redcliffe Quay), Quintessence Variety Plus (QV+ Friars Hill Road) and Roti King.

The early bird tickets are available at $80 while general tickets are available at $120. Individuals can also purchase tickets right at the entry gate but the cost of the same will be a little higher, said the organisers.

Notably, Antigua Sailing Week’s Reggae in the Park started in 2010 and has over the years drawn a huge crowd. In the past, it has featured celebrated performers such as Third World, Maxi Priest, Shaggy, Damian Marley, Junior Kelly, Tarrus Riley & Sanchez.