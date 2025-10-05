Antigua to host 2025 Caribbean Dinghy Championship as defending champions chase fifth nations cup title

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Yacht Club will hold the 2025 Caribbean Dinghy Championship from October 24 to 26, in the year 2025. This top sailing event will bring the best sailors from across the region together for three days of exciting races.

This championship is approved by the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) and it is set to include six different types of boats which are Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Topper Fusion (for two people), as well as RS Venture (for two people and adaptive sailing). The main goal of this event is to encourage sailing and help develop new talent across the region.

Dr. Clarence E. Pilgrim, Commodore of the Antigua Yacht Club is appointed as the chairman of the CDC committee during the preparations to check and to look at the planning and execution of the event.

This year the team Antigua will be entering as the defending Nations Cup champion as the team had four previous recorded victories, claimed in the year including 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Further the team is said to be established as a most dominant force in the regional dinghy sailing.

The chairman stated that the team is almost ready to take part in the event as this national team features a talented sailors, including: Carrack Jones (ILCA 4), Shanoy Malone (ILCA 6), Ozani Lafond (ILCA 7), Tyden Jones (Optimist), and lastly Jhanna and Jhamely Paredes (Fusion class). He further said that team “Antigua is a strong team and will compete with other teams to achieve their fifth title before a home crowd.”

The dates of the event are scheduled on October 24-26, 2025, at the Antigua Yacht Club, mentioned by DR. Clarence E. Pilgrim, and he also thanked the sponsor of this event this year as he stated “The event is made possible through the support of significant sponsors, including the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and the National Parks Authority (NPA).”

The public of Antigua is filled with joy as this event reignited the fire in them. The people are parsing their national team and wishing them luck for their 5th championship’s title.