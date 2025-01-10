Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta set to return with huge excitement from April 16-21

Over 40 yachts are anticipated to participate in the event, racing the 52 nautical mile course that circles the island of Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda: The annual Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever this year as there is a record-breaking number of classic yachts registering themselves for the upcoming event. Slated for April 16 to 21, the sailing event is set to attract a huge number of sailors from across the world.

Now in the 36th edition, the event enjoys a wonderful variety of competitors including traditional craft from the islands as well as more newly constructed Spirit of Tradition yachts and Modern Classics.

This year over 40 yachts are expected to participate in the event which will race the 52 nautical mile course around the island of Antigua. From traditional sailing yachts to island crafts, sloops, ketches and schooners, the Regatta has been entertaining scores of crowds since the mid 1980s.

With the ongoing registrations, the tourism authority said that the excitement is building, and they cannot wait to welcome everyone to this unforgettable celebration of maritime heritage.

They further added that this year’s regatta holds special significance as they commemorate the 300th birthday of the historic Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and to celebrate this occasion, the Parade of Sail theme of Classic Regatta will be ‘Sailors 300 years ago’.

According to the officials, the theme will pay a tribute to centuries of seafaring and a celebration of the dockyard that has been at the heart of the island’s maritime legacy.

Notably, the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is more than just a competition as it is a celebration of camaraderie, tradition and the timeless allure of classic yachts. It is a premier classic sailing event of the Caribbean which attracts a large number of Classics every year from all across the world.

The annual event celebrates like-minded people coming together to share their passion for racing stunning classic and vintage yachts in superb sailing conditions.

Apart from the racing events, there will also be social events including a welcome party, open mic night, boat parade and closing tea party, making it one of the best and the highly anticipated sailing event of the Caribbean.