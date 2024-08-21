PM Skerrit invites nation to join in celebrating Thea Lafond's Olympic gold win

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has extended a personal invitation to all the citizens and residents of Dominica to join the cabinet in celebrating the extraordinary achievement of Thea Lafond.



Lafond made history earlier this month by winning Dominica's first gold medal in the Olympic Games. She won the medal in the triple jump category with an exceptional jump of 15.02 meters, also a world best this year.



To celebrate this historic win, PM Skerrit announced a huge celebration and invited the locals to be part of it as Thea returns back home. He took to Facebook to invite everyone on Sunday, August 25, 2024, and said, "Please join us as we celebrate the historic achievement of Olympic Champion Thea Lafond-Gadson."



According to the information, the celebration will begin with a motorcade from Borough's Square, Portsmouth, to Roseau at 1:30 pm, which will be followed by a celebration rally at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt at 5 pm.





The Prime Minister further noted, "Join us in celebrating the extraordinary achievement of Dominica's first Olympic gold medalist. We invite everyone to share in this momentous occasion as we welcome her home."



Even when Lafond marked this historic feat, PM Roosevelt Skerrit called her personally to congratulate her and expressed his pride over the young female.



Not only this, but her brother's reaction is going viral, who was unable to go to Paris because of his ongoing training as Navy's DT Chreign. He jumped in excitement when his football coach comes to tell him that his sister won the medal while his teammates held him in air as they celebrated the huge victory.



Notably, Thea Lafond won the medal for her country, leaving behind Jamaican Shanieka Rickketts and American Jasmine Moore, who took home silver and bronze, respectively.



As PM Skerrit announced the hosting of the grand celebration through his official Facebook account, several citizens also appreciated him and said that the athlete deserved this.



"You really gave our little island Dominica a front row seat on the world stage. So proud of you. I will be celebrating with you," wrote a user named Clavia Poponne Black while another citizen noted, "Our Champ, lovely party in Maryland given by her Parents, we had a beautiful evening" showcasing her parent's happiness and pride over their daughter.