Prime Minister Terrance Drew says he remains stable and in good spirits in South Florida, where doctors are continuing medical evaluations following his recent illness.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has reassured citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis that he is recovering well and remains in stable condition as medical evaluations continue in South Florida.

In a public address on September 3, Dr Drew said that he travelled to the United States with his wife on the advice of medical specialists in St. Kitts and Nevis and Martinique to undergo further investigations.

“At this stage, there is nothing alarming to report,” the Prime Minister said, while stressing that doctors were continuing their examinations and should be allowed to complete the process thoroughly.

Dr. Drew said he initially experienced persistent nausea which later developed into vomiting, along with pain on the left side of his neck, a mild headache and dizziness. His condition later affected his balance and ability to walk which prompted him to seek immediate medical attention.

Notably, Prime Minister Drew is the only leader in St. Kitts and Nevis who dedicated his life to public service and took people’s pain on his own shoulders. He even ignored his health throughout this period and during the last four years, he maintained a visible presence across the Federation as he regularly visited construction sites, communities and government projects to assess progress and interact directly with workers and citizens.

His frequent site visits have formed an important part of his governing site with the Prime Minister reportedly seeking first-hand updates on projects intended to improve infrastructure, housing, healthcare and the overall quality of life across the Federation.

Even shortly before falling ill, Dr. Drew continued with public engagements and project visits as part of that routine.

His latest address therefore carried significance beyond a medical update.

At a time when he is being advised to rest and focus on his recovery, the Prime Minister chose to speak directly to citizens who had expressed concern about his condition.

He thanked the public for the widespread prayers, messages and expressions of support he had received and described the response as a source of encouragement for himself and his family.

The Prime Minister, who is also a medical doctor, acknowledged that he must now follow the advice of his physicians and allow his body to recover. “As a medical doctor, I know when it is time to practice medicine and when it is time to simply be the patient,” he said and added that he had stepped back from his usual routine and was taking the rest required.

He also used his experience to encourage citizens to pay closer attention to their own health and urged them to undergo regular check-ups, take adequate rest and avoid ignoring warning signs from the body.

Even while undergoing medical evaluations, the Prime Minister sought to personally reassure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis about his condition rather than allowing uncertainty surrounding his health to continue.

He also expressed gratitude to medical professionals at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, doctors in Martinique and those currently overseeing his care in the United States.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he remains fully conscious, stable and in good spirits, adding that he would provide a further update once his medical evaluations are completed. “I am recovering well,” he told the nation.