PM Terrance Drew reportedly suffers stroke, flown to Miami for further medical checks

PM Drew left the University Hospital of Martinique on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. He is currently in Miami for a full check-up at the Baptist Hospital Center.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew was admitted to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Martinique (CHUM) on the evening of Monday, August 31, 2026, after he reported headaches and nausea.

Medical procedures and thorough evaluation has confirmed that PM Drew had suffered a stroke. His condition was stabilised through the rapid intervention of the intensive care team, led by Professor Dabor Resière.

According to the reports, PM Drew left the University Hospital of Martinique on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. He is currently in Miami for a full check-up at the Baptist Hospital Center.

Doctors have noted that he is not expected to suffer any lasting effects, however, a date for his return to St. Kitts and Nevis has not been announced.

Dr Drew would normally have been transported directly to the United States for treatment, a common practice among English-speaking Caribbean leaders. The regional counterparts persuaded him to travel to Martinique instead, considering the speed and quality of care available there.

The Prime Minister has reportedly expressed his gratitude for the treatment he received in Martinique and said he intends to raise the matter with fellow CARICOM leaders, noting that hospital services on the French Caribbean island are often overlooked by the region.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is reported to have helped arrange Dr Drew's admission to hospital services in Martinique, posted a message of support on social media.

Denzil Llewellyn Douglas also offered prayers for the Prime Minister’s complete recovery.

Opposition leader and Nevis Island Administration head Mark Brantley also extended well wishes for the PM's swift return home.

The Haitian Association of St. Kitts and Nevis also offered prayers for the Prime Minister's recovery.

News of the medical evacuation of the Prime Minister reached the public in St. Kitts and Nevis only after some delay, leaving many residents initially unclear on Drew's whereabouts and condition.