Serena Williams crowns Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at ATHLOS Event, celebrating her legacy in sprinting

Serena Williams crowned Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at an ATHLOS event in New York, celebrating her legacy as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

America: Friday night was a moment of sports royalty as two of the world’s greatest female athletes, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and American tennis legend Serena Williams, shared the stage to crown and celebrate sprinting queen Fraser Pryce.

According to sources the big event by ATHLOS took place at Icahn Stadium in New York on October 10.

The news of the event was reportedly announced by Alexis Ohanian, founder of ATHLOS, who debuted the CBS Mornings show on Thursday, October 9 alongside Jamaica’s sprinting queen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announcing that the brand that celebrated athletes, specifically women athletes will be crowning the 38-year-old athlete commemorating her legacy.

With the crowning being done by none other than tennis legend Serena Williams also known as the wife of Alexis Ohanian, marking a full circle moment of the GOAT of women’s track being crowned by the GOAT of women’s tennis.

The ATHLOS event at Icahn Stadium in New York celebrated one of the most decorated sprinters, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, for a lifetime of speed, excellence and legacy that she has left as a contribution to the women’s track field events.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, crowned Fraser-Pryce Jamaican star with a Tiffany crown, one of its kind to honor her for all the years that she dedicated to the track field before running her last race at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan inside the same place she began her career.

Although Fraser-Pryce, the most decorated 100-meter sprinter ever is reportedly not leaving the sport entirely yet as she stated in the CBS Mornings interview which she appeared alongside Alexis Ohanian, on October 9 that she is now looking to continue elevating the track and field sport, through another lane using her voice, to shed more light and perspectives unto the track.

Support has poured in for the sprinter from all over the world, as multiple users took to Facebook to congratulate the sprinter, with one user writing. “Love Shelly-Ann. She is one of the greatest women track and field athletes of all time. I've enjoyed cheering for her over the years.”

“Well done Shelly!! You are an amazing athlete and a wonderful human being. I am so very proud of you and all your accomplishments. May God continue to bless you and your family abundantly.”

While another wrote, “Congratulations to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her decision to continue elevating the sport in another lane. You have made us very proud and we continue to support whatever venture you’re a part of even if you decide to take part in🏃🏽‍♀️‍➡️in any track and field competition, even parents school races again to show that you still have the energy, the fitness, the stamina and most of all the love for the sport . So, if you decided to run again, we’ll still support you all the way through. Love always.”