Antigua and Barbuda-flagged MV Cape Dao attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Indian seafarer killed

An Indian seafarer was killed after Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was attacked off Oman while sailing from the UAE to India.

Antigua & Barbuda: A bulk carrier MV Cape Dao, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, faced an attack on September 23, 2026, while en route to India after departing from Mina Saqr in the United Arab Emirates. The vessel was attacked while navigating through waters near the Strait of Hormuz and Musandam region of Oman.

The footage is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that the vessel was proceeding in coordination with the U.S. authorities following which the attack was carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, these claims are not independently verified and remain under investigation.

🇮🇳🇮🇷 Footage is circulating of the MV Cape Dao burning near the Strait of Hormuz after it was struck while sailing toward India.



The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier was hit on its port side, including near the engine room and accommodation area.



One Indian crew member… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 23, 2026

Maritime security officials in the beginning classified the weapon as an unidentified projectile following which the vessel caught fire and was left drifting at sea. There were 28 crew personnel travelling on a vessel among them were 20 Indian nationals.

Based on the information shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, one Indian national was killed and the remaining 19 Indian crew members were safely evacuated. The Indian media reports confirm the crew member died as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria region of Uttar Pradesh. Information available states that he suffered a deadly head injury.

A naval vessel of Oman rescued the crew aboard a vessel and the reports indicate that 27 out of the total 28 personnel were evacuated. The attack resulted in a fire in the engine-room area of the vessel. The maritime sources have also indicated the harm near the vessel’s accommodation block. The vessel was later said to have been left drifting.

Maritime security officials have verified that the ship was attacked. The conditions around the incident, the motive behind the attack, what prompted the attack and whether there was the involvement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not been established as of now and remains subject to the further investigation into the matter.