2026-09-24 20:52:49
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Saint Lucia advances plans for statue honouring Olympic champion Julien Alfred

Saint Lucia has advanced plans for a statue honouring Olympic champion Julien Alfred, with a site identified near the Julien Alfred Highway and several artistic concepts now under review.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Saint Lucia: The government has moved a step closer to building a statue in honour of Olympic champion Julien Alfred.

Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital Transformation Minister Kenson Casimir gave an update on the project at Monday's pre-Cabinet press briefing on September 21, 2026, saying work has now entered the advanced planning and design phase.

He explained that architects, designers and technical staff from the planning, infrastructure, tourism and sports ministries have been working closely together on the initiative. The government has also secured a site near the Julien Alfred Highway for the monument.

The Government of Saint Lucia shared the update through their official facebook page as well and noted, “Plans for a statue honouring Olympic champion Julien Alfred are moving forward as the Government of Saint Lucia advances its commitment to recognise her historic achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

Several artistic concepts have been prepared and are being evaluated as the Government moves to finalise the design of a statue worthy of Saint Lucia’s first Olympic champion.

I believe Julien Alfred absolutely deserves it, I am very happy and excited about some of the designs I have seen,” said Casimir.

Alfred became Saint Lucia's first ever Olympic gold medallist when she won the women's 100 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in a world-record breaking time of 10.72 seconds.

The proposed site of the statue is still under technical evaluation, with road safety and visibility and access to the monument among the considerations for its final location.

Casimir said the statue will become a national monument where the people of Saint Lucia and visitors can come together to celebrate the achievement of Julien Alfred and to inspire the youth and young athletes in particular.

The Government has provided financial support to Alfred for her Olympic preparations and officials said the statue was a fitting tribute to an exceptional athlete.

The statue represents another significant commitment of the Government of Saint Lucia.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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