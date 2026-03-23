World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: Julien Alfred wins bronze in 60m final

She crossed the line in 7.03 seconds, securing her second consecutive bronze and fifth global medal.

Saint Lucia: Olympic star Julien Alfred won a bronze medal in the women’s 60m race at the World Athletics indoor Championships 2026, adding another achievement to her list of international successes. The event took place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena in Toruń, Poland.

Alfred, who also won the gold in women’s 60m in the 2024 world indoor title, crossed the finish line in 7.03 seconds and secured the third position. This also marked Alfred’s second straight bronze victory and her fifth medal in major global tournaments.

Italy’s Zaynab Dosso won the gold medal with an impressive run of 7:00 seconds from lane 4. It also marked her first global title after winning bronze and silver medals in previous games in recent years.

Jacious Sears from the United States won the silver medal in a recorded time of 7:03 seconds. She managed to get a strong start that helped her secure second place in the tournament. Sears also recorded her personal best time of the season.

Alfred had a 0.171 second response, which was the slowest and it affected her run in the beginning. Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith had the fastest reaction at 0.153 seconds but still only finished in 7th place.

Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith came in 5th with a start time of 0.154, which was the same as Sears. The race ended with very close record time for each sprinter.

“Congratulations to Julien Alfred on once again representing Saint Lucia with excellence on the global stage! Securing another Global Medal. Placing 3rd in the 60 m in a time of 7.03. We are incredibly proud of you and your commitment to giving your absolute best every single time you step onto the track,” stated Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) via an official Facebook post.

They also praise her commitment, dedication, and hard work, as she continues to motivate the young athletes of the nation. “Words truly cannot express the depth of our gratitude and pride. You are a beacon of inspiration and a true ambassador for Saint Lucia,” further noted SLAA.