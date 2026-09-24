Bahamas: Man shot dead at Cowpen Road home, police investigate

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man in his early 30s was fatally shot at his residence near Cowpen Road in western Nassau on Wednesday.

Bahamas: A man was killed in a shooting incident at a home located near Cowpen Road in western Nassau, The Bahamas on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. The gunshot incident prompted a police probe into the matter for establishing the circumstance around the deadly attack.

The recent reports available, classified the incident as a homicide by the authorities but the officials as of now have not officially disclosed the name and other details of the person who died.

Based on the initial accounts emerging from the incident site, the deceased was a man believed to be in his early 30s who was in his home during the time of the shooting incident.

Details reveal that he was approached and asked to come outside of his residence before being attacked with a firearm. Though based on the available details, it has not been officially verified in police accounts, therefore it should be regarded as an unverified claim rather than a fact.

The shooting incident took place in the community situated near Cowpen Road. Police officials reached the destination after getting alerted about the gunfire incident and discovered the person struggling with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently announced dead in the aftermath of the shooting.

The details regarding the conditions surrounding the incident, how the assailants made their way to the victim’s home, the motive behind the killing and what prompted the shooting and killing of the victim has not been disclosed. As the investigation proceeds the concerned details are expected to be disclosed soon by the authorities.

As of now the authorities have not officially determined any accused and there are no publicly available details verifying any arrests or any charges in connection with the case.

The investigation into the case is being carried out by The Royal Bahamas Police Force, additional details regarding the incident are subject to the ongoing investigation. Authorities are expected to inspect the incident and collect witness statements.