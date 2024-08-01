CARICOM is the longest thriving integration movement: Chairman Dickon Mitchell

He made the remarks during the Opening Ceremony of the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

The new chairman of the Caribbean Community and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell says that CARICOM is the longest-thriving integration movement in the developing world.

The meeting which went from July 28 to 30, 2024 featured several meetings and sessions during which common regional issues were discussed.

“We must appreciate that as a Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the resilience we have should not be taken for granted,” outlined PM Mitchell during the opening ceremony.

He continued to emphasize that countries from far and wide have inquired about relationships with CARICOM because the external world recognizes its value.

He added that as citizens of the Caribbean Community, one must also recognize and feel great affection for the value of the region. Mitchell continued to say that the bond and solidarity that is shared among the member states is truly commendable.

“Our CARICOM brothers and sisters have responded swiftly and extensively to the plight of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl,” outlined the CARICOM Chair.

While praising the leaders for stepping out for their sister islands in times of need, he noted, “It is CARICOM that fights for Small Island Developing States not just in this region but worldwide.”

Mitchell also reiterated the impact of the brothers and sisters on the global stage as they participate in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, emphasising that “it is CARICOM athletes that will shine in Paris.”

Moreover, the Grenadian PM urged all leaders to come together with innovative ideas to tackle the problem which the region has been struggling for generations. By this, he meant that confronting the climate crisis will require a complete transformation of the mindsets and behaviours also and importantly the transformation of the energy sources economic models and land stewardship.

He emphasised that with the natural disasters becoming stronger over the years, “We may not have a country to pass on for future generations and this is not a joke.”

The Prime Minister added that leaders of Small Island States must continue advocating for climate justice and hold the developed nations responsible for their actions.

In addition to this, as part of the opening ceremony, PM Mitchell also unveiled the CARICOM Roundabout on the Maurice Bishop Highway at the entrance to True Blue. He noted, “This tribute to our founding fathers and past leaders serves as a powerful symbol of our interconnectedness as a region.”

The ceremony also featured cultural performances by Akino Romain, Lion Pride Percussions, One Unit Dance Company, Conception Dance Theatre, Finley “Scholar” Jeffrey, Nevion Cox, and Matthew “Mr. Gold’n” Thomas, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. Also, Curaçao was admitted as the sixth Associate Member of CARICOM.