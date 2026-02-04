Father of two shot dead in Grand Bahama, marking first homicide of 2026 

Police are investigating the shooting with unclear circumstances and are appealing to the public for help.

Bahamas: The 37-year-old father of two was found with several gunshot wounds near Adventurer’s Way and East Atlantic Drive shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night in the Bahamas. The victim has been identified as Deangelo ‘Ducky’ Burrows who died later in the hospital and marked Grand Bahama’s first homicide of the year 2026.

His sister Desiree Wilson said that the hospital officials told them that the victim was shot seven times, five times in the lower body, once in the hand and once in the torso. She explained that for how the doctors described he got shot, it felt like he was begging for his life at the time.

Police further said that the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident remain unclear and are also urging the public to come forward with any information related to the victim or the incident.

Desiree added that she got to know about her brother’s death early Sunday morning around 7 am after her friend’s husband came to her and asked if she has seen her brother or if he came back home last night to which she said no. She said that he then told her Burrows was in the hospital and had lost his life.

The sister then called the hospital to confirm the development and added that she could not bring herself to go to the hospital in order to confirm the identity of the dead body. Two other siblings went to the hospital instead of Desiree and confirmed the identity.

She further acknowledged that her brother was not the nicest human and had his flaws but added that nothing justified the way he lost his life. “My brother was not a saint but he did not deserve to die the way he did."

The sister added that she hopes and pray that the police officials and the investigators find who killed him. She also described the victim as someone who did whatever work in order to make a living.

Desiree noted that his brother was well known in the community and leaves behind two sons with one expected to graduate from high school next year.

As the investigations continue into the homicide incident, police are urging the public for help and say that they will also be reviewing the CCTV cameras installed nearby the incident site.