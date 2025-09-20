Tokyo: Noah Lyles wins 200m Gold at World Athletics Championships 2025, vows to surpass Usain Bolt
The American sprinter has matched Usain Bolt’s feat with four consecutive 200m golds at the World Athletics Championships.
Tokyo: American sprinter 28-year-old Noah Lyles wins gold in the 200 metre race at World Athletics Championships 2025 finishing in 19.52 seconds and promising to surpass the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt in the upcoming years.
The American Sprinter has already equalled Bolt’s record by winning four straight 200m gold medals at a World Athletics Championships. Speaking to reporters Lyles expressed that he cannot wait for 2027 as he will become the only man to win five medals consecutively in the 200m title.
It's Noah Lyles once again !!! He wins gold in 19.52 for his fourth consecutive world title in the 200m !!!— Trysta Krick 🔥 (@Trysta_Krick) September 19, 2025
He shows up when the lights are bright ! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VoE5hKcxJ4
Noah Lyles won gold finishing in 19.52 seconds while Kenny Bednarek, another American sprinter won silver finishing in 19.58 seconds and Jamaican Bryan Levell scoring bronze by finishing in 19.64 seconds.
“I wanted to rewrite a memory here in Tokyo” he expressed that he badly wanted to win the 200m race since he had lost the previous 100m race. And this time he came energized with a strategy to win as he has the best support and the best crowd he could ever ask for.
世界陸上 男子200m決勝🏃— healing bear (@3LQDNChmYZ89095) September 20, 2025
ノア・ライルズ選手、凄い走りを見せてくれました‼️🐬#ノア・ライルズ#今田美桜#織田裕二#世界陸上アンバサダー#Noah Lyles#200m#World Athletics Championships TOKYO#TBSラジオ pic.twitter.com/p0NPyPbHvD
“Being patient was the most important thing. I controlled the race. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done.” He spoke of his strategy noting that he had studied his competitors and knew their momentum in the races.
That they were going to slow down when they got closer to 150m but his strategy was to build up once he hit that mark.
He further highlighted that that was not the case in 2021 as he was depressed not because of the color of the medal he got but because of his state of mind at the time. “I love what I do and I am happy” he stated that now he is just glad to be back and winning his fourth gold in the 200m races.
The American sprinter now looks forward to participating in the relay and in the future surpassing Usain Bolt’s record of finishing the 200m in 19.19 seconds in 2027.
