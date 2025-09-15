Jamaica’s Oblique Seville beats USA’s Noah Lyles to win 100m gold in Tokyo 

Oblique Seville clinched the 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, becoming Jamaica's first world champion in the event since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Jamaica: Oblique Seville shocks Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and USA’s Noah Lyles to win 100m gold. The 24-year-old Jamaican wins his first senior world title after crossing the finish line in 9.77 seconds in the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.

Thompson claimed silver in 9.82 seconds with Lyles taking bronze in 9.89 seconds. The sensational race on Sunday, September 14 also featured Usain Bolt who was watching from the crowd as Seville stormed to victory to become the first Jamaican world champion since Bolt himself back in 2015.

Following the race, the athlete expressed his happiness and said that he feels really amazing and excited that the gold is coming home to Jamaica. He added that he has proved that he is a true competitor and that he has the determination of a champion.

The Jamaican athlete continued to say that however he was still panicking and didn’t know what was going on throughout the semi-final. He noted that finishing strong in the last 30 to 40 metres was something he was struggling with the whole season, but he just did not recognize it.

Seville said that now he has perfected it and was confident that if he could do it in the final, he would win. “I knew if I had a strong finish, the others would not catch me,” he added.

Oblique Seville reflected on the significance of the moment: “It was a good run today because these two athletes actually pushed me to run a personal best and come out here and run 9.77s... in Japan where I actually started my debut.”

Meanwhile, Kishane Thompson admitted he wanted the win but embraced the moment: “I enjoyed myself.” Noah Lyles reflected on a challenging season, noting it’s been tough with injuries, but proud to have fought through to the podium.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness also took to Facebook to extend his congratulations to the athlete and said, “Congratulations to Oblique Seville, the new World 100m Champion with a brilliant personal best of 9.77s, and to Kishane Thompson who captured Silver in 9.82s. Our athletes continue to carry Jamaica’s legacy of excellence to the highest level! You have made us all so proud!”

He also shared the video of his race which shows him being excited and hugging his fellow competitors, showcasing his respect for everyone.