Caribbean Airlines extends 50% offer on flights for 72 hours

Caribbean: 72 hour flash sale alert has been announced by the Caribbean Airlines. It is a big opportunity for all the enthusiasts to grab the advantage.

“Use your Caribbean Miles and Save 50% on non-stop flights from Trinidad to Puerto Rico,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

The benefits to this extended sale can be availed for the Travel between July 14 to August 31, 2024. And, the bookings for the same can be done from July 4 to July 6, 2024.

“Redeemable online, via our Call Centre and at all Ticket Offices,” added the Caribbean Airlines.

With the statement, Caribbean Airlines have informed people that the offer can be redeemed through online mode, from call centers and the ticket offices.

The flight fares will include several of the services that are-

Free Carry-on bag

Call Centre Support from 7am to 8pm

Completely free of cost web check in for 24 hours

Free Snacks and Beverages

Considerably, after the warnings of Hurricane Beryl have been removed in almost every Caribbean Island, the Caribbean Airlines have come ahead with the recovery flights.

And, the relief flights between Trinidad and Kingston are to operate on July 5, 2024 that is Friday. And, the schedule to this as well has been introduced. It is as follows-

The flight no. BW3416 from Trinidad to Kingston is to take the departure in the afternoon at 2:00pm.

The flight no. BW3417 from Kingston to Trinidad is to depart in the evening at 5:00 pm on the same day.

Aligning to the set schedule, the Caribbean Airlines mentioned, “Caribbean Airlines will operate relief flights into/out of Kingston, Jamaica, for ticketed and confirmed passengers who were displaced due to flight cancellations during the period (July 2 to July 4).”

Caribbean Airlines is dedicatedly working to ensure the safe landing of all the passengers who are stuck in the countries due to adverse weather conditions.