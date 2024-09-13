St Kitts and Nevis to connect Olivess Tank and La Guerite Tank for better water management

The connection is being built to improve flexibility, reliability and future readiness across the community, further mitigating the issue of the water shortage.

St Kitts and Nevis: The project of linking Olivess Tank to the La Guerite Tank- two water storage facilities has been kickstarted in St Kitts and Nevis. The connection will be built by installing over 1,000 feet of 6-inch pipes, aiming to enhance the water distribution system.

The connection is being built to improve flexibility, reliability and future readiness across the community, further mitigating the issue of the water shortage. St Kitts Water Services Department started the project and said that the linkage will contribute to efficient network for water distribution.

The communities including Taylor’s and Shadwell will be facilitated with the more effective sharing of resources. While reducing the risks, improved flexibility will also be helpful in managing the water distribution.

During the heightened demand or maintenance requirements, the Water Service Department will become able to use the reserves from the connected tank. The distribution infrastructure will be advanced with the project, aiming to cater to the needs of the communities.

The water shortage always remained a concerning issue in St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean, especially during the summer or inclement weather conditions. The supply of the water gets affected in several parts of the country, making common citizens suffer.

The Cayon Well has been commissioned early this year to provide proper water service to the community as the people have faced massive water shortage on daily basis.

The well drilling process in Cayon was started in July 2023 and completed in 2024. The well is able to supply over 400,000 gallons of water per day and the quality of the water met the World Health Organization.

The well provides 24-hour water service to the community and the completion has remained a major step towards addressing water scarcity in the area.

The government has also announced the plans of establishing a two-million-gallon desalination plant to provide portable water to St Kitts and Nevis.